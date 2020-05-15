  1. Home
TSMC to build $12 billion chip factory in US

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. said it will build new plant in Arizona

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2020/05/15 13:55
(Facebook, TSMC photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) announced on Friday (May 15) that it will be building a semiconductor facility in Arizona with support from the state and U.S. federal government.

The company said in a press release that it is planning on spending US$12 billion on the project and that it will create over 1,600 high-tech jobs. Construction is slated to begin in 2021, with chip production set to start by 2024.

The foundry will focus on manufacturing 5-nanometer chips and will have the capacity to produce 20,000 wafers a month, according to the press release.

“U.S. adoption of forward-looking investment policies to enable a globally competitive environment for a leading edge semiconductor technology operation in the U.S. will be crucial to the success of this project,” the company said.

Headquartered in Hsinchu, TSMC manufactures chip components for semiconductor firms around the world. Its U.S. clients include Apple, Qualcomm, and Nvidia.

The company currently operates a fab in Camas, Washington, and design centers in Austin, Texas, and San Jose, California.
