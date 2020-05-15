  1. Home
Taiwan Culture Minister to be taken over by Hakka Affairs head

Li Yong-de (李永得) has been selected to be the next Minister of Culture

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/05/15 13:00
Chairman of Hakka Affairs Council Li Yong-de (far left) will take over as Taiwan's Minister of Culture. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Chairman of the Hakka Affairs Council, Li Yong-de (李永得), has been tapped to become the next Minister of Culture in Taiwan.

The former Minister of Culture, Cheng Li-chiun (鄭麗君), has officially tendered her resignation Thursday (May 14) along with the rest of Premier Su Tseng-chang's (蘇貞昌) Cabinet. In a Thursday Facebook post, Cheng said she was stepping down in order to spend more time with her family.

Staff from Su's office told Liberty Times that Li Yong-de had been selected to become the next culture minister.

Li was vice-mayor of Kaohsiung for six and a half years and also has experience working in the newsroom, according to a CNA report. He has spent much of his career helping to promote Hakka culture.

Hakka Affairs Council
Minister of Culture
Cheng Li-chiun
Li Yong-de

