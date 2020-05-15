Pedestrians wearing protective face masks as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus, walk by a "Fat Ladies" sculpture that someone ado... Pedestrians wearing protective face masks as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus, walk by a "Fat Ladies" sculpture that someone adorned with a mask to promote social distancing, in Havana, Cuba, Wednesday, May 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

Nine-year-old Alejandro Gaona shoulders a shovel, followed by his mother Nubia Rocio Gaona, 37, and his brother David Gaona, 14, as they walk on a roa... Nine-year-old Alejandro Gaona shoulders a shovel, followed by his mother Nubia Rocio Gaona, 37, and his brother David Gaona, 14, as they walk on a road that leads to their small farm in Chipaque, Colombia, Saturday, May 9, 2020. The small-time farming mother and two sons are reinventing themselves as YouTubers due to a quarantine ordered by the government to contain the spread of COVID-19, teaching others how to grow vegetables at home and providing self-starter kits that they deliver through a local courier. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

Maria Rita Dias dos Santos, wearing a protective face mask, carries to her home food donated by former inmates who are part of a nonprofit organizatio... Maria Rita Dias dos Santos, wearing a protective face mask, carries to her home food donated by former inmates who are part of a nonprofit organization known as "Eu sou Eu" or "I am me" delivering food to people struggling due to the new coronavirus pandemic, at the Para-Pedro favela in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, May 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

A teacher wearing surgical gloves as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus, corrects a student's homework at the "Fe y Alegria," or F... A teacher wearing surgical gloves as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus, corrects a student's homework at the "Fe y Alegria," or Faith and Happiness school, closed to in-class instruction due to the government lockdown in Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. The children's homework is brought to the school by their parents who do not have access to the internet, making it impossible for their children to receive online instruction. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

Fourth-grader Odara Luna Farmetano utilizes a concrete wall as a chalkboard to list examples of fairytales as part of her homework, during a governmen... Fourth-grader Odara Luna Farmetano utilizes a concrete wall as a chalkboard to list examples of fairytales as part of her homework, during a government-ordered lockdown to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, at her home in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Monday, May 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Traffic has all but disappeared from ramps leading to and off Mexico City's outer beltway known as the "Anillo Periférico" or the peripheral ring, ami... Traffic has all but disappeared from ramps leading to and off Mexico City's outer beltway known as the "Anillo Periférico" or the peripheral ring, amid the new coronavirus pandemic, early Friday, May 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

A man dressed in protective clothing walks past a wall scrawled with graffiti, amid the spread of the new coronavirus, in Quito, Ecuador, Monday, May ... A man dressed in protective clothing walks past a wall scrawled with graffiti, amid the spread of the new coronavirus, in Quito, Ecuador, Monday, May 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa,

A worker from the city's forensic department, wearing full protection gear against the new coronavirus, covers the body of a woman who collapsed and d... A worker from the city's forensic department, wearing full protection gear against the new coronavirus, covers the body of a woman who collapsed and died on a street in Quito, Ecuador, Thursday, May 14, 2020. Forensic workers at the scene conducted a COVID-19 rapid test and determined that the woman did not die from the virus. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)

Relatives cry during the funeral of Kokama Chief Messias Martins Moreira, 53, who died of COVID-19, during his burial service at Parque das Tribos in ... Relatives cry during the funeral of Kokama Chief Messias Martins Moreira, 53, who died of COVID-19, during his burial service at Parque das Tribos in Manaus, Amazonas state, Brazil, Thursday, May 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Edmar Barros)

Graves of people who have died in the past month fill a new section of the Nossa Senhora Aparecida cemetery, amid the new coronavirus pandemic, in Man... Graves of people who have died in the past month fill a new section of the Nossa Senhora Aparecida cemetery, amid the new coronavirus pandemic, in Manaus, Brazil, Monday, May 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

A medical worker pushes a patient in a wheelchair up a ramp as he is transferred out of the COVID-19 triage area, at the Mexico General Hospital, in M... A medical worker pushes a patient in a wheelchair up a ramp as he is transferred out of the COVID-19 triage area, at the Mexico General Hospital, in Mexico City, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Nurses gather in front of the National Museum holding placards with the names of their colleagues who died in their fight against the new coronavirus ... Nurses gather in front of the National Museum holding placards with the names of their colleagues who died in their fight against the new coronavirus pandemic, during a protest marking International Nurses' Day, in Brasilia, Brazil, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

MAY 8-14, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press

Photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photo editor Anita Baca in Mexico City

