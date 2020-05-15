  1. Home
AP Week in Pictures, Latin America & Caribbean

By  Associated Press
2020/05/15 12:03
Nurses gather in front of the National Museum holding placards with the names of their colleagues who died in their fight against the new coronavirus ...
A medical worker pushes a patient in a wheelchair up a ramp as he is transferred out of the COVID-19 triage area, at the Mexico General Hospital, in M...
Graves of people who have died in the past month fill a new section of the Nossa Senhora Aparecida cemetery, amid the new coronavirus pandemic, in Man...
Relatives cry during the funeral of Kokama Chief Messias Martins Moreira, 53, who died of COVID-19, during his burial service at Parque das Tribos in ...
A worker from the city's forensic department, wearing full protection gear against the new coronavirus, covers the body of a woman who collapsed and d...
A man dressed in protective clothing walks past a wall scrawled with graffiti, amid the spread of the new coronavirus, in Quito, Ecuador, Monday, May ...
Traffic has all but disappeared from ramps leading to and off Mexico City's outer beltway known as the "Anillo Periférico" or the peripheral ring, ami...
Fourth-grader Odara Luna Farmetano utilizes a concrete wall as a chalkboard to list examples of fairytales as part of her homework, during a governmen...
A teacher wearing surgical gloves as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus, corrects a student's homework at the "Fe y Alegria," or F...
Maria Rita Dias dos Santos, wearing a protective face mask, carries to her home food donated by former inmates who are part of a nonprofit organizatio...
Nine-year-old Alejandro Gaona shoulders a shovel, followed by his mother Nubia Rocio Gaona, 37, and his brother David Gaona, 14, as they walk on a roa...
Pedestrians wearing protective face masks as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus, walk by a "Fat Ladies" sculpture that someone ado...

MAY 8-14, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press

Photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photo editor Anita Baca in Mexico City

