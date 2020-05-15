TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Following warnings issued by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday (May 14) condemned Chinese hackers for attempting to steal research data related to the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) and urged them to stop the "malicious activity."

In a public service announcement issued Wednesday (May 13), the FBI and the department of Homeland Security pointed out that hackers affiliated with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) had been targeting U.S. research data related to vaccines, treatments, and testing of the coronavirus. They warned that all frontline health workers and research sectors working on COVID-19 were "prime targets."

Despite Chinese foreign ministry's dismissal of the accusations, Pompeo said in his Thursday statement that the U.S. government condemned the activities employed by the CCP's cyber actors, emphasizing that the theft of COVID-19 information would "jeopardize the delivery of secure, effective, and efficient treatment options." He added that the CCP had continued to silence truth speakers and spread false information when other countries were trying to save lives.

The U.S., along with other countries, have accused the Chinese government of mishandling things at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his dissatisfaction with China's handling of the situation yet again on Monday (May 11), stressing he would continue to pay close attention to the CCP, reported CNA.