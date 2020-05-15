AP Week in Pictures, Asia

Pro-establishment politician, Starry Lee, speaks as pan-democratic legislators scuffle with security guards and pro-China legislators during a Legisla... Pro-establishment politician, Starry Lee, speaks as pan-democratic legislators scuffle with security guards and pro-China legislators during a Legislative Council's House Committee meeting, in Hong Kong, Friday, May 8, 2020. Scuffles also broke out when Lee called the meeting to order, with pro-democracy lawmakers rushing the table as security shoved back. Security guards physically carried out pro-democracy lawmakers Chu Hoi Dick and Ray Chan, who were ordered to leave due to disorderly conduct. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Nepalese students shout slogans during a protest amid lockdown in Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, May 11, 2020. The protest was held against the Indian gove... Nepalese students shout slogans during a protest amid lockdown in Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, May 11, 2020. The protest was held against the Indian government Friday inaugurating a new road through a disputed territory between India and Nepal. The 80-kilometer (50-mile) Lipu Lekh road is the shortest route from New Delhi to Kailash-Mansarovar, a revered Hindu pilgrimage site in the Tibetan plateau. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)

A baseball game between Uni-President Lions and Fubon Guardians with 1,000 fans allowed at Xinzhuang Baseball Stadium in New Taipei City, Taiwan, Frid... A baseball game between Uni-President Lions and Fubon Guardians with 1,000 fans allowed at Xinzhuang Baseball Stadium in New Taipei City, Taiwan, Friday, May 8, 2020. Up to 1,000 spectators are now allowed in the stands for baseball in Taiwan on Friday, albeit spaced far apart as a safeguard against the spread of the coronavirus, but they are still barred from bringing in food and concession stands are still closed. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)

A couple have lunch at a foodcourt practicing social distancing in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Friday, May 8, 2020. Many business sectors reopened Mond... A couple have lunch at a foodcourt practicing social distancing in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Friday, May 8, 2020. Many business sectors reopened Monday in some parts of Malaysia since a partial virus lockdown began March 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

A man wearing a face mask to protect against the spread of the new coronavirus prays at a temple in Yokohama, near Tokyo, Friday, May 8, 2020. (AP Pho... A man wearing a face mask to protect against the spread of the new coronavirus prays at a temple in Yokohama, near Tokyo, Friday, May 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)

In this April 27, 2020, photo, Song Huiyan shows her fashion dresses for her online clients during the live-streaming at her clothing shop in Beijing.... In this April 27, 2020, photo, Song Huiyan shows her fashion dresses for her online clients during the live-streaming at her clothing shop in Beijing. Retailers in China are embracing livestreaming as a sales channel amid a Chinese “shoppertainment” boom accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic. Via livestreaming, retailers can interact with customers in real time, while customers make purchases directly in the stream.(AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Visitors, wearing face masks, enter the Disneyland theme park in Shanghai as it reopened, Monday, May 11, 2020. Visits will be limited initially and m... Visitors, wearing face masks, enter the Disneyland theme park in Shanghai as it reopened, Monday, May 11, 2020. Visits will be limited initially and must be booked in advance, and the company said it will increase cleaning and require social distancing in lines for the various attractions. With warmer weather and new coronavirus cases and deaths falling to near-zero, China has been reopening tourist sites such as the Great Wall and the Forbidden City palace complex in Beijing.(AP Photo/Sam McNeil)

A man has his beard trimmed at a barber in Christchurch, New Zealand, Thursday, May 14, 2020. New Zealand lifted most of its remaining lockdown restri... A man has his beard trimmed at a barber in Christchurch, New Zealand, Thursday, May 14, 2020. New Zealand lifted most of its remaining lockdown restrictions from midnight Wednesday as the country prepares for a new normal. Malls, retail stores and restaurants are all reopening Thursday in the South Pacific nation of 5 million, and many people are returning to their workplaces. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

MAY 8-14, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com