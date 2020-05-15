  1. Home
  2. World

AP Week in Pictures, Asia

By  Associated Press
2020/05/15 08:37
A man has his beard trimmed at a barber in Christchurch, New Zealand, Thursday, May 14, 2020. New Zealand lifted most of its remaining lockdown restri...
Visitors, wearing face masks, enter the Disneyland theme park in Shanghai as it reopened, Monday, May 11, 2020. Visits will be limited initially and m...
In this April 27, 2020, photo, Song Huiyan shows her fashion dresses for her online clients during the live-streaming at her clothing shop in Beijing....
A man wearing a face mask to protect against the spread of the new coronavirus prays at a temple in Yokohama, near Tokyo, Friday, May 8, 2020. (AP Pho...
A couple have lunch at a foodcourt practicing social distancing in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Friday, May 8, 2020. Many business sectors reopened Mond...
A baseball game between Uni-President Lions and Fubon Guardians with 1,000 fans allowed at Xinzhuang Baseball Stadium in New Taipei City, Taiwan, Frid...
Nepalese students shout slogans during a protest amid lockdown in Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, May 11, 2020. The protest was held against the Indian gove...
Pro-establishment politician, Starry Lee, speaks as pan-democratic legislators scuffle with security guards and pro-China legislators during a Legisla...

A man has his beard trimmed at a barber in Christchurch, New Zealand, Thursday, May 14, 2020. New Zealand lifted most of its remaining lockdown restri...

Visitors, wearing face masks, enter the Disneyland theme park in Shanghai as it reopened, Monday, May 11, 2020. Visits will be limited initially and m...

In this April 27, 2020, photo, Song Huiyan shows her fashion dresses for her online clients during the live-streaming at her clothing shop in Beijing....

A man wearing a face mask to protect against the spread of the new coronavirus prays at a temple in Yokohama, near Tokyo, Friday, May 8, 2020. (AP Pho...

A couple have lunch at a foodcourt practicing social distancing in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Friday, May 8, 2020. Many business sectors reopened Mond...

A baseball game between Uni-President Lions and Fubon Guardians with 1,000 fans allowed at Xinzhuang Baseball Stadium in New Taipei City, Taiwan, Frid...

Nepalese students shout slogans during a protest amid lockdown in Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, May 11, 2020. The protest was held against the Indian gove...

Pro-establishment politician, Starry Lee, speaks as pan-democratic legislators scuffle with security guards and pro-China legislators during a Legisla...

MAY 8-14, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com