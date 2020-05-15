NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma receiver Jadon Haselwood injured his lower leg in a freak accident at home in Georgia and is expected to miss at least part of the upcoming season.

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley made the announcement during a Zoom call Thursday.

Haselwood had 19 catches for 272 yards and a touchdown last season as a freshman. He had six receptions for 59 yards against Texas Tech and a season-high 78 yards and a touchdown against South Dakota.

Haselwood was in position to get a lot more action. Oklahoma's top receiver last season, CeeDee Lamb, went to the Dallas Cowboys in the first round of the NFL draft.

