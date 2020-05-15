Saints bring back reserve lineman Omameh

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis says the club has re-signed offensive lineman Patrick Omameh.

The 6-foot-4, 327-pound Omameh joined New Orleans at the start of training camp last season and appeared in 14 regular-season games with one start.

The seven-year veteran filled in at both the guard and tackle positions as well as on special teams. He started at left tackle in a Thanksgiving night victory at Atlanta.

He returns to a Saints team that has four of five starters back on the offensive line and used its first-round draft choice last month on Michigan center Cesar Ruiz.

Omameh also played at Michigan and began his NFL career with San Francisco as an undrafted free agent in 2013.

The Columbus, Ohio, native has played in 81 regular-season games in a career that also has included stints with Tampa Bay, Chicago, Jacksonville and the New York Giants. He has 57 regular-season starts.

