Business and economic events scheduled for Friday.

All times are Eastern.

WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases retail sales data for April, 8:30 a.m.

WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve releases industrial production for April, 9:15 a.m.

WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases business inventories for March, 10 a.m.

WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases job openings and labor turnover survey for March, 10 a.m.

WASHINGTON — Treasury releases international money flows data for March, 4 p.m.