All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Atlanta 2 0 0 6 4 2 Montreal 1 0 1 4 4 3 New York 1 0 1 4 4 3 Toronto FC 1 0 1 4 3 2 Columbus 1 0 1 4 2 1 D.C. United 1 1 0 3 3 3 Chicago 0 1 1 1 2 3 New England 0 1 1 1 2 3 Orlando City 0 1 1 1 1 2 Philadelphia 0 1 1 1 3 5 Cincinnati 0 2 0 0 3 5 Inter Miami CF 0 2 0 0 1 3 New York City FC 0 2 0 0 0 2

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Sporting Kansas City 2 0 0 6 7 1 Minnesota United 2 0 0 6 8 3 Colorado 2 0 0 6 4 2 FC Dallas 1 0 1 4 4 2 Los Angeles FC 1 0 1 4 4 3 Seattle 1 0 1 4 3 2 Portland 1 1 0 3 2 3 Vancouver 1 1 0 3 2 3 Real Salt Lake 0 0 2 2 1 1 LA Galaxy 0 1 1 1 1 2 San Jose 0 1 1 1 4 7 Houston 0 1 1 1 1 5 Nashville SC 0 2 0 0 1 3

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, May 6

Houston at Orlando City ppd.

New York at Cincinnati ppd.

LA Galaxy at Colorado ppd.

Saturday, May 9

Montreal at Columbus ppd.

Miami at Chicago ppd.

Toronto FC at Sporting Kansas City ppd.

Atlanta at Philadelphia ppd.

Houston at D.C. United ppd.

New England at Cincinnati ppd.

Minnesota at Orlando City ppd.

FC Dallas at Nashville ppd.

Portland at Real Salt Lake ppd.

Los Angeles FC at San Jose ppd.

Colorado at Seattle ppd.

Sunday, May 10

New York at LA Galaxy ppd.

Wednesday, May 13

Toronto FC at New York City FC ppd.

Real Salt Lake at Minnesota ppd.

Philadelphia at Nashville ppd.

Seattle at San Jose ppd.

Saturday, May 16

Chicago at Montreal ppd.

Atlanta at New York ppd.

LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC ppd.

Cincinnati at Toronto FC ppd.

Orlando City at D.C. United ppd.

Colorado at New York City FC ppd.

Columbus at New England ppd.

Nashville at Vancouver ppd.

Minnesota at Miami ppd.

Houston at FC Dallas ppd.

San Jose at Real Salt Lake ppd.

Sunday, May 17

Seattle at Portland ppd.

Sporting Kansas City at Philadelphia ppd.

Saturday, May 23

San Jose at Montreal ppd.

LA Galaxy at Real Salt Lake ppd.

FC Dallas at Vancouver ppd.

Toronto FC at New England ppd.

D.C. United at New York ppd.

Columbus at Orlando City ppd.

Cincinnati at Chicago ppd.

Portland at Minnesota ppd.

Nashville at Houston ppd.

Seattle at Sporting Kansas City ppd.

Philadelphia at Colorado ppd.

Sunday, May 24

Miami at Atlanta ppd.

New York City FC at Los Angeles FC ppd.