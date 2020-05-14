  1. Home
5 things to know today - that aren't about the virus

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/05/14 18:00
File - In this Aug. 16, 2000 file photo, Melissa Etheridge, left, and Julie Cypher arrive at a fundraiser for the Christopher Reeve Paralysis Foundati...
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2016, file photo, Vice President Joe Biden, left, looks upwards while listening to President Barack Obama speak in the Rose Gar...
Dark clouds envelop the skies as workers fold a billboard to prepare for the coming of typhoon Vongfong in Manila, Philippines Thursday May, 14, 2020....
In this satellite photo provided by Maxar Technologies, the Iranian naval support vessel Konarak, center, is tied up at the port in Konarak, Iran, on ...
Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., speaks during a Senate Intelligence Committee nomination hearing for Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, on Capitol Hill in Washingt...

Your daily look at nonvirus stories in the news:

1. OBAMA EMERGES AS CENTRAL FIGURE IN 2020 RACE Democrats are embracing him as a political wingman for Joe Biden, while President Trump gets to train the spotlight on one of his favorite political foils.

2. STRONG TYPHOON SLAMS INTO PHILIPPINES The storm, packing maximum sustained winds of more than 90 miles per hour, forces the evacuation of tens of thousands of people.

3. SENATE WEIGHS RENEWAL OF SURVEILLANCE LAWS Compromise legislation the House passed would impose new restrictions to try and appease civil liberties advocates in both parties.

4. US MILITARY OFFERS CONDOLENCES OVER IRAN NAVY ACCIDENT The friendly fire incident killed 19 of Iran’s troops, leading the U.S. to also criticize the training for taking place so close to the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

5. ‘MY HEART IS BROKEN’ Singer Melissa Etheridge is blaming opioid addiction for the death of her 21-year-old son, Beckett Cypher.