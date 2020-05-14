Renault driver Daniel Ricciardo of Australia laughs during a press conference at the Australian Formula One Grand Prix in Melbourne, Thursday, March 1... Renault driver Daniel Ricciardo of Australia laughs during a press conference at the Australian Formula One Grand Prix in Melbourne, Thursday, March 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

WOKING, England (AP) — Daniel Ricciardo will join Formula One team McLaren next season on a multi-year deal.

Ricciardo's arrival from Renault means that Carlos Sainz Jr. is leaving McLaren, the team said in a statement Thursday.

Sainz Jr. is widely expected to replace Sebastian Vettel at Ferrari next season. Vettel is leaving the Italian team at the end of his contract.

Renault has not yet said who is replacing Ricciardo next year.

The 30-year-old Australian had a difficult time last season, his first with the French manufacturer. He managed only one fourth-place finish and placed a lowly ninth in the standings.

But Ricciardo showed strong form during his stint with Red Bull, winning seven races and consistently securing podium finishes.

