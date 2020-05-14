Taiwan Culture Minister resigns

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan's Minister of Culture Cheng Li-chiun (鄭麗君) officially stepped down on Thursday (May 14).

Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) and his entire Cabinet tendered their resignation ahead of the May 20 inauguration of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), according to CNA. The report indicated that Tsai has decided to let Su continue as premier, with most ministers also remaining in their posts.

Cheng, who served as culture minister for four years, initially announced on Jan. 16 that she would be stepping down. However, due to the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic, she postponed the move to help those working in art and cultural industries.

In a post over Facebook, Cheng said, "I want to spend more time with my 5-year-old kid before he enters elementary school."

She also added, "I really want to focus on my child and be a good mother."