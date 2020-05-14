  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwanese footwear contractor for Nike, Converse to lay off 30,000 workers in Vietnam: Report

Shoe manufacturers dealt huge blow by coronavirus pandemic, reportedly shutting down plants in Vietnam and China

By Sophia Yang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/05/14 16:15
Nike shoe (Pixabay photo)

Nike shoe (Pixabay photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two Taiwanese footwear contractors for top brands have suffered a huge blow from the coronavirus pandemic and are reportedly shutting down plants in Vietnam and China.

Shoe manufacturers are experiencing a severe drop in demand amid the worldwide virus lockdowns and suspension of sporting events. Nike, Adidas, and other major brands have been temporarily closing stores in North America and Europe since March.

The world's largest footwear contractor, Taichung-based Pou Chen Corporation (寶成集團), recently announced it was furloughing workers, including 2,600 at its Changhua plant.

Last week, the company laid off 4,000 Chinese plant employees after closing operations in China's Hubei province, the initial epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak. Meanwhile, orders from one of its big clients are rumored to have been nearly halved in the second quarter.

The shoe contractor for Nike, Adidas, and Puma employed approximately 351,000 workers across Asia by the end of 2019, including in China, Vietnam, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Cambodia, and Myanmar, according to UDN.

People familiar with the matter told CTWANT that yet another leading Taiwanese footwear contractor is planning to lay off 30,000 workers in Vietnam.

HFF Group (宏福實業), the world's second-largest footwear contractor, manufactures shoes for top global brands such as Converse, Vans, Nike, and Puma, and has around 150,000 employees in China, Vietnam, Myanmar, and the Dominican Republic. CTWANT tried to reach the Yunlin-based company for comment but to no avail.

Taiwan is home to the world's largest footwear contractors. Around 3,000 shoe factories worldwide are Taiwanese-owned, accounting for one-third of the world's shoe supply.

Nike
Puma
footwear
layoff
furlough
coronavirus
Converse

RELATED ARTICLES

NCKU president shares Taiwan's pandemic experience in World Bank teleconference
NCKU president shares Taiwan's pandemic experience in World Bank teleconference
2020/05/13 17:33
Taiwan goes 31 days without local coronavirus case, 6 days with no imported infection
Taiwan goes 31 days without local coronavirus case, 6 days with no imported infection
2020/05/13 14:19
White House officials spotted wearing 'Made in Taiwan' masks
White House officials spotted wearing 'Made in Taiwan' masks
2020/05/13 12:17
Italian media interviews Taiwanese envoy on coronavirus response, presents Taiwan as foil to China
Italian media interviews Taiwanese envoy on coronavirus response, presents Taiwan as foil to China
2020/05/13 11:40
Coronavirus may have been spreading since Wuhan Military Games last October
Coronavirus may have been spreading since Wuhan Military Games last October
2020/05/12 21:35