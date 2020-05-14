In this Monday, May 11, 2020, photo, morgue worker Cemalettin Duy, wearing a hazmat suit, gloves and face mask for protection against the coronavirus,... In this Monday, May 11, 2020, photo, morgue worker Cemalettin Duy, wearing a hazmat suit, gloves and face mask for protection against the coronavirus, adjusts his goggles as he poses for the photographer at the Zincirlikuyu morgue in Istanbul, where bodies are prepared for burial according to Islamic traditions. As in many parts of the world, the coronavirus pandemic has altered the way Turks bury and mourn their dead. Social distancing guidelines have severely restricted the number of mourners allowed to gather at funerals. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)

In this Sunday, May 10, 2020, photo, freshly dug graves are seen at cemetery section dedicated for coronavirus (COVID-19) victims near Kilyos in Istan... In this Sunday, May 10, 2020, photo, freshly dug graves are seen at cemetery section dedicated for coronavirus (COVID-19) victims near Kilyos in Istanbul. As in many parts of the world, the coronavirus pandemic has altered the way Turks bury and mourn their dead. Travel restrictions have meant that many families have had to bury their loved ones in the place where they died, instead of taking the bodies back to hometowns or villages. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)

In this Monday, May 11, 2020, photo, relatives of Munevver Kaya, who died of COVID-19, react as an imam, left, wearing a hazmat suit and face mask for... In this Monday, May 11, 2020, photo, relatives of Munevver Kaya, who died of COVID-19, react as an imam, left, wearing a hazmat suit and face mask for protection against the coronavirus, recites prayers during a funeral at a special section of Baklaci cemetery in Istanbul, that is dedicated for coronavirus victims. Only a handful of family members were able to attend the burial of Kaya. Wearing surgical masks, they stood apart from each other, vastly outnumbered by officials overseeing the funeral due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)

In this Monday, May 11, 2020, photo, a man, wearing a face mask for protection against the coronavirus, prays at a freshly dug grave of a person who d... In this Monday, May 11, 2020, photo, a man, wearing a face mask for protection against the coronavirus, prays at a freshly dug grave of a person who died of COVID-19, at a special section of Istanbul's Baklaci cemetery in Istanbul, dedicated for coronavirus victims. As in many parts of the world, the coronavirus pandemic has altered the way Turks bury and mourn their dead. Social distancing guidelines have severely restricted the number of mourners allowed to gather at funerals. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)

In this Monday, May 11, 2020, photo, cemetery workers, wearing face masks for protection against the coronavirus, carry the coffin of Cemal Guler, who... In this Monday, May 11, 2020, photo, cemetery workers, wearing face masks for protection against the coronavirus, carry the coffin of Cemal Guler, who died of COVID-19, for burial at a special section of Baklaci cemetery in Istanbul that is dedicated for coronavirus victims. As in many parts of the world, the coronavirus pandemic has altered the way Turks bury and mourn their dead. Social distancing guidelines have severely restricted the number of mourners allowed to gather at funerals. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)

In this Monday, May 11, 2020, photo, Imam Emin Akarslan, 39, the imam of the Zincirlikuyu morgue in Istanbul, where bodies are being washed and prepar... In this Monday, May 11, 2020, photo, Imam Emin Akarslan, 39, the imam of the Zincirlikuyu morgue in Istanbul, where bodies are being washed and prepared for burial according to Islamic traditions, poses for the photographer. As in many parts of the world, the coronavirus pandemic has altered the way Turks bury and mourn their dead. Social distancing guidelines have severely restricted the number of mourners allowed to gather at funerals. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)

ISTANBUL (AP) — In a special section of Istanbul’s Baklaci cemetery set aside for COVID-19 victims, a gaggle of workers well outnumbered the three mourners — the maximum number of relatives allowed to attend the burial of Munever Kaya.

Their unenviable task was to intervene and remind the bereaved of social distancing rules whenever grief and the relentless urge for a friendly human touch overcame them.

Like elsewhere, the pandemic has changed the way Turks bury and mourn their dead.

On some occasions, funeral prayers have been held at the graveside instead of in mosques, as is the normal custom. Mourners must stand well apart and wear masks.

Traditional “mevlit” ceremonies — a kind of wake held at the home of the deceased where a poem on the Prophet Muhammad is read — have also suffered due to the restrictions on gatherings.

Meanwhile, travel restrictions force many families to bury their loved ones in the place where they died, instead of taking the bodies back to hometowns or villages as decreed by tradition.

“On some occasions, we have buried the dead ourselves because no family or friends could be present,” explained Safak Cevirme, deputy head of the Istanbul Cemeteries Directorate.

Despite its high rate of coronavirus infections, Turkey's death toll is relatively low and morgues have not been overwhelmed, unlike in other hotspots such as Italy or Spain.

Still, concerns over the safe handling of COVID-19 victims' bodies are high.

At Zincirlikuyu, one of Istanbul’s main morgues, officials who wash and prepare bodies for burial according to Islamic tradition wear hazmat suits and other protective equipment.

“We have always followed strict guidelines but overalls, goggles and face shields have now been added,” Cevirme said. “Our personnel are among those under the highest risk of infection, after health workers.”

A number of morgue workers and burial officials in Istanbul were infected but all have recovered, he said, adding that all personnel are offered psychological support to cope with the strain.

__

Fraser reported from Ankara, Turkey.