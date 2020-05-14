  1. Home
Palau considers establishing safe travel bubble with Taiwan

Allied country's tourism head said arrangement could be mutually beneficial

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2020/05/14 15:57
(Pixabay photo)

(Pixabay photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Palau is currently considering establishing a safe travel circle with Taiwan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) Spokesperson Joanne Ou (歐江安) said on Wednesday (May 13).

Palau’s Minister of Natural Resources and Tourism, Umiich Sengebau, recently commented that Taiwan has done a good job in its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. He added that it makes sense for his country to pursue a bubble arrangement with Taiwan, as it has official diplomatic relations with Palau.

“This is mutually beneficial given the tourists from Taiwan want to visit Palau for leisure and Palauans go to Taiwan for medical treatments and some leisure time as well,” Sengebau said.

Ou said the talks with Palau show relations between the two countries are friendly and close and that Palau values bilateral relations with Taiwan, CNA reported. MOFA thanked Palau for its recognition of Taiwan’s epidemic prevention efforts. The ministry also confirmed it supports Palau’s initiative to deepen cooperation between the two countries.

Ou also stressed that in order to resume business and tourism with other countries as well as promote economic recovery, the government is considering the feasibility of adjusting border control measures related to curbing COVID-19.
Palau
Taiwan
travel bubble
travel circle

