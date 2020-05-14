  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan Cabinet resigns ahead of presidential inauguration

Premier Su and most ministers to stay on amid coronavirus pandemic

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/05/14 15:43
Premier Su Tseng-chang (seated, center) and his Cabinet's farewell photo 

Premier Su Tseng-chang (seated, center) and his Cabinet's farewell photo  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) and his entire Cabinet tendered their resignation Thursday (May 14) ahead of the May 20 inauguration of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) for a second and final four-year term.

In an unprecedented move, Tsai already decided to let Su continue as premier into her next term, with most ministers also remaining in their post to provide stability during the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

On Thursday morning, the full Cabinet gathered in the courtyard of the Executive Yuan building in Taipei to pose for the traditional farewell photo.

The few members expected to leave included National Development Council Minister Chen Mei-ling (陳美伶) and Culture Minister Cheng Li-chiun (鄭麗君). Science and Technology Minister Chen Liang-gee (陳良基) had reached the end of the term on loan from academia, so he would not return to the new Cabinet either, CNA reported.

As soon as the team resigned Thursday morning, Su reportedly began to look for replacements. Media speculation focused on certain names, but the transition was not expected to last long due to the urgency of the coronavirus pandemic. The new Cabinet’s priorities will include the continued rollout and management of measures to rescue the economy from the impact of the epidemic.
Su Tseng-chang
Cabinet
Cabinet reshuffle
Tsai Ing-wen
inauguration

RELATED ARTICLES

Private sector in Taiwan urges government to set up new agency to manage digital technology
Private sector in Taiwan urges government to set up new agency to manage digital technology
2020/05/13 21:36
Cabinet to reshuffle slightly before Taiwan presidential inauguration: Reports
Cabinet to reshuffle slightly before Taiwan presidential inauguration: Reports
2020/05/13 16:09
Taipei legislator calls for NT$10,000 in cash relief for 15 million Taiwanese
Taipei legislator calls for NT$10,000 in cash relief for 15 million Taiwanese
2020/05/12 18:02
Gold coin marking Taiwan presidential inauguration hits record high price
Gold coin marking Taiwan presidential inauguration hits record high price
2020/05/12 17:59
President Tsai to cover cross-strait relations during inauguration speech
President Tsai to cover cross-strait relations during inauguration speech
2020/05/11 15:30