TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) and his entire Cabinet tendered their resignation Thursday (May 14) ahead of the May 20 inauguration of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) for a second and final four-year term.

In an unprecedented move, Tsai already decided to let Su continue as premier into her next term, with most ministers also remaining in their post to provide stability during the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

On Thursday morning, the full Cabinet gathered in the courtyard of the Executive Yuan building in Taipei to pose for the traditional farewell photo.

The few members expected to leave included National Development Council Minister Chen Mei-ling (陳美伶) and Culture Minister Cheng Li-chiun (鄭麗君). Science and Technology Minister Chen Liang-gee (陳良基) had reached the end of the term on loan from academia, so he would not return to the new Cabinet either, CNA reported.

As soon as the team resigned Thursday morning, Su reportedly began to look for replacements. Media speculation focused on certain names, but the transition was not expected to last long due to the urgency of the coronavirus pandemic. The new Cabinet’s priorities will include the continued rollout and management of measures to rescue the economy from the impact of the epidemic.

