  1. Home
  2. Society

Lucky 7: Taiwan goes full week without new coronavirus case

Taiwan goes 32 days without new local Wuhan coronavirus infection

  936
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/05/14 14:23
CECC head Chen Shih-chung. (CDC photo)

CECC head Chen Shih-chung. (CDC photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Thursday (May 14) announced zero new cases of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), marking the seventh-straight day without an imported case and 32 days without a new local infection.

During his daily press conference on Thursday afternoon, Minister of Health and Welfare and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced that there were no new cases of coronavirus. Taiwan has now gone without a new COVID-19 case for for seven days in a row, breaking past the six day barrier for the first time.

The CECC announced that they received 228 reports of people with suspected symptoms on Wednesday (May 13). Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 68,335 tests for COVID-19, with 67,265 coming back negative.

Taiwan has now extended its streak of no new local infections to 32 days. Out of 440 total confirmed cases, 349 were imported, 55 were local, and 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet."

Up until now, only seven patients have succumbed to the disease, while 383 have been released from hospital isolation.
Wuhan coronavirus
coronavirus
COVID-19
CECC
coronavirus infections

RELATED ARTICLES

Private sector in Taiwan urges government to set up new agency to manage digital technology
Private sector in Taiwan urges government to set up new agency to manage digital technology
2020/05/13 21:36
NCKU president shares Taiwan's pandemic experience in World Bank teleconference
NCKU president shares Taiwan's pandemic experience in World Bank teleconference
2020/05/13 17:33
Taiwan goes 31 days without local coronavirus case, 6 days with no imported infection
Taiwan goes 31 days without local coronavirus case, 6 days with no imported infection
2020/05/13 14:19
White House officials spotted wearing 'Made in Taiwan' masks
White House officials spotted wearing 'Made in Taiwan' masks
2020/05/13 12:17
Italian media interviews Taiwanese envoy on coronavirus response, presents Taiwan as foil to China
Italian media interviews Taiwanese envoy on coronavirus response, presents Taiwan as foil to China
2020/05/13 11:40