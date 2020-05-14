President Tsai labeled as "Angela Merkel of Asia" during her first term. President Tsai labeled as "Angela Merkel of Asia" during her first term. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) prepares for her inaugural address at the swearing-in ceremony on May 20, a U.S. scholar from the Brookings Institution has shared his analysis of the Taiwanese leader and the challenges that may arise during her second and final term.

In an article published Wednesday (May 13), Ryan Hass, a senior director at the National Security Council during the Obama administration and now a fellow at Brookings, reminisced about his meeting with President Tsai at Taiwan's Presidential Office in 2018. He recalled Tsai being "inquisitive, quick-witted, detailed, calm, and steady" when greeting her visitors and said that she possessed a respectful and committed demeanor.

Referring to Tsai's successful re-election, Hass described her as the "Angela Merkel of Asia" and said the two women shared many similar qualities in their approach to leadership. He pointed out that Tsai, just like the German chancellor, has demonstrated extraordinary courage amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, garnering support from other countries.

Hass said Tsai also understood how to seize the right opportunities to "advance her agenda" and stand up for her beliefs. He noted that Tsai shot down Chinese Communist Party General Secretary Xi Jinping's (習近平) emphasis of the "one country, two systems" framework in 2019 and declared that the Taiwanese would not accept such an offer.

Furthermore, Hass stated that Tsai has contributed greatly to Taiwan's financial progress and introduced new measures for pension reform and marriage equality. He added that the Tsai administration's support for Hong Kong during the anti-extradition bill protests has also helped defend the island nation's image as an advocate for democracy.

The Brookings fellow noted that President Tsai would need to address unresolved cross-strait relations and the global economic decline from the coronavirus outbreak during her second term. However, he said he had faith that Tsai would fulfill her duty as the country's leader with calm and competency.