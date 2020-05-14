  1. Home
  2. Politics

YouTube automatically deletes Chinese epithet 'communist bandit'

YouTube bans term used during Taiwan's martial law era to describe communist Chinese

  388
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/05/14 12:48
(YouTube screenshot)

(YouTube screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Chinese netizens on Wednesday (May 13) discovered that YouTube is automatically blocking the Chinese term "communist bandit" within 15 seconds.

On Wednesday, human rights activist Jennifer Zeng posted a video of a person entering the epithet "communist bandit" (共匪) in the comment box beneath a YouTube video. Within 15 seconds after posting the comment, it mysteriously and inexplicably disappears.

The term is an anti-communist insult which was first coined by the Kuomintang in the early 20th Century and was used extensively by the Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) government during the martial law era in Taiwan. The Chinese character "共" (gong), is short for 共產主義 (gongchan zhuyi, communism), while the character "匪" means "bandit," and was used extensively during China's Warlord Era.

Taiwan News typed the term in Chinese characters in the comment box in a few different YouTube videos and indeed within 15 seconds, the comment had been automatically excised. It is not clear why YouTube is automatically censoring this word.

YouTube has recently started to demonetize content that is critical of the Chinese Communist Party and China's handling of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In the first screenshot below, Taiwan News posted the term below a video about Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping:


(YouTube screenshot)

Within 15 seconds, the comment was automatically deleted, as can be seen below:


(YouTube screenshot)
YouTube
censorhip
Chinese censorship
China bullying
Beijing bullying

RELATED ARTICLES

Photo of the Day: 'How's life in China?'
Photo of the Day: 'How's life in China?'
2020/05/13 15:39
China cries foul at New Zealand backing Taiwan's entry into WHO
China cries foul at New Zealand backing Taiwan's entry into WHO
2020/05/12 12:38
22 airlines correct their listings for Taiwan
22 airlines correct their listings for Taiwan
2020/05/11 12:08
Canada foreign minister avoids thanking Taiwan for 500,000 masks
Canada foreign minister avoids thanking Taiwan for 500,000 masks
2020/05/08 16:53
Taiwan says WHO should 'free itself from' China's control
Taiwan says WHO should 'free itself from' China's control
2020/05/05 17:53