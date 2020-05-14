A vendor wears face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus as he cooks grilled pork buns at a night market in Taipei. A vendor wears face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus as he cooks grilled pork buns at a night market in Taipei. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei will set aside more than NT$300 million (US$10 million) in a stimulus package to bolster industries hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic, Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) announced Thursday (May 14).

The pledge was made by Ko in a briefing at the city council regarding the capital’s measures to combat COVID-19, reported CNA.

The city government plans to invest NT$77 million in retail, commercial districts, and department store businesses; NT$27 million in tourism and accommodation; NT$34 million in MICE industries; NT$160 million in arts and culture; and NT$2 million in sports.

Ko stressed that the focus of the stimulus package would be placed on assisting businesses to transform and upgrade. He also made a case for learning to live with the virus.

Details of the plan include networking restaurants and food delivery platforms, implementing travel incentives to woo international visitors, and relaxing subsidy application requirements for MICE events organizers.

The central government of Taiwan has also rolled out a number of measures to help salary workers weather the crisis. Since bailout loans were made available on April 30, over 600,000 have applied for aid. However, the policy has drawn criticism for its lax criteria, in addition to some well-off residents appearing to have taken advantage of the loans.