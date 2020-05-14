New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|May
|104.50
|104.50
|103.55
|103.55
|Down 2.05
|Jul
|106.35
|Down 2.20
|Jul
|106.85
|107.80
|104.95
|105.05
|Down 2.30
|Sep
|108.25
|109.00
|106.30
|106.35
|Down 2.20
|Dec
|110.00
|110.65
|108.20
|108.25
|Down 2.10
|Mar
|111.75
|112.60
|110.15
|110.20
|Down 1.95
|May
|112.55
|112.95
|111.15
|111.20
|Down 1.95
|Jul
|113.55
|113.90
|112.20
|112.25
|Down 1.95
|Sep
|114.55
|114.90
|113.25
|113.30
|Down 1.90
|Dec
|116.00
|116.65
|114.65
|114.75
|Down 1.95
|Mar
|117.15
|117.15
|116.10
|116.20
|Down 2.00
|May
|117.95
|117.95
|116.85
|117.05
|Down 2.05
|Jul
|118.80
|118.80
|117.55
|117.85
|Down 2.15
|Sep
|119.35
|119.40
|118.10
|118.60
|Down 2.10
|Dec
|120.20
|120.20
|118.65
|119.45
|Down 1.95
|Mar
|120.65
|120.65
|119.75
|120.40
|Down 1.70