BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2020/05/14 03:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
May 104.50 104.50 103.55 103.55 Down 2.05
Jul 106.35 Down 2.20
Jul 106.85 107.80 104.95 105.05 Down 2.30
Sep 108.25 109.00 106.30 106.35 Down 2.20
Dec 110.00 110.65 108.20 108.25 Down 2.10
Mar 111.75 112.60 110.15 110.20 Down 1.95
May 112.55 112.95 111.15 111.20 Down 1.95
Jul 113.55 113.90 112.20 112.25 Down 1.95
Sep 114.55 114.90 113.25 113.30 Down 1.90
Dec 116.00 116.65 114.65 114.75 Down 1.95
Mar 117.15 117.15 116.10 116.20 Down 2.00
May 117.95 117.95 116.85 117.05 Down 2.05
Jul 118.80 118.80 117.55 117.85 Down 2.15
Sep 119.35 119.40 118.10 118.60 Down 2.10
Dec 120.20 120.20 118.65 119.45 Down 1.95
Mar 120.65 120.65 119.75 120.40 Down 1.70