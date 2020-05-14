Global Forecast as of 18:00 GMT Wednesday, May 13, 2020

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;88;78;Sunshine and nice;90;79;SSW;7;75%;55%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and windy;91;78;Sunny and warmer;95;79;N;7;45%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;87;64;Sunny and hot;95;66;NNE;9;19%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Not as warm;69;57;Windy;67;54;SSW;19;53%;25%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Showers this morning;52;38;Partly sunny;54;38;NNE;11;53%;26%;4

Anchorage, United States;Sun and some clouds;62;44;Clouds and sun;60;44;N;7;47%;53%;5

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly cloudy;75;54;Increasing clouds;79;57;WSW;7;35%;65%;10

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunshine and warm;89;60;Turning cloudy, warm;85;57;WSW;10;35%;26%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Spotty showers;73;56;Sunny and nice;72;49;SSE;9;56%;0%;5

Athens, Greece;Sunshine;86;62;Plenty of sunshine;85;65;S;5;43%;0%;10

Auckland, New Zealand;Clouds and sunshine;65;53;Mainly cloudy;64;55;SSE;7;70%;35%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very warm;104;69;Sunny and hot;106;73;NNW;10;16%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A p.m. t-storm;90;75;Downpours;91;75;S;5;83%;90%;3

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;93;72;Increasing clouds;96;72;SE;6;51%;42%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny, warm;97;81;Mostly sunny;94;82;S;8;64%;32%;12

Barcelona, Spain;Increasingly windy;70;59;Rain, a thunderstorm;65;56;WSW;10;79%;85%;3

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;86;64;Partly sunny, warm;84;59;SE;11;32%;32%;9

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny, warmer;82;64;Periods of sun, warm;86;61;ESE;4;36%;15%;5

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun;58;39;Cool with some sun;57;34;NNE;8;49%;27%;7

Bogota, Colombia;A thunderstorm;64;49;A shower or t-storm;65;49;SE;5;74%;80%;13

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny;83;60;Nice with some sun;82;61;SSW;4;56%;44%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Showers around;63;50;Mostly cloudy;65;47;N;8;55%;70%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Turning cloudy, cool;56;38;Partly sunny;57;38;NNE;9;46%;0%;7

Bucharest, Romania;Not as warm;71;54;Partly sunny, warmer;89;62;SW;10;50%;3%;9

Budapest, Hungary;Cloudy with a shower;61;54;Pleasant and warmer;73;50;E;7;52%;68%;8

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Patchy fog, then sun;69;42;Plenty of sunshine;59;48;NNW;4;65%;1%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;A stray a.m. t-storm;83;69;A t-storm around;79;67;N;5;55%;65%;4

Busan, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;80;56;High clouds;76;59;WSW;8;45%;57%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Cloudy and hot;96;68;Partly sunny and hot;97;67;N;11;19%;0%;8

Cape Town, South Africa;Clearing;67;51;Hazy sun;68;54;S;6;71%;25%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;Showers around;84;68;A t-storm in spots;83;68;SSE;4;67%;73%;11

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;99;84;Hazy sunshine;98;82;E;8;57%;27%;12

Chicago, United States;Increasing clouds;58;53;Rain, a thunderstorm;69;58;S;12;76%;85%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm around;89;79;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;82;W;7;77%;78%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;49;34;Mostly cloudy;53;40;W;11;50%;45%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Increasingly windy;79;69;Hazy sun;77;68;NNW;11;77%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Decreasing clouds;83;70;A t-storm in spots;88;73;S;12;67%;74%;6

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A p.m. t-storm;84;76;Showers around;87;74;SSE;8;81%;88%;6

Delhi, India;Hazy sun;95;75;Hazy sun;100;79;ESE;6;38%;3%;12

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;79;47;A p.m. t-storm;71;46;S;7;43%;66%;7

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;92;77;Periods of sun, hot;99;79;SSW;9;57%;20%;12

Dili, East Timor;Some sun, a shower;94;75;Showers around;90;77;SSE;5;67%;70%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;50;32;Partly sunny;56;37;ESE;6;55%;6%;6

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;A little a.m. rain;75;55;A t-storm or two;63;51;ENE;8;79%;81%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A little p.m. rain;68;55;A shower or t-storm;64;54;SW;14;62%;80%;8

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;78;Mostly cloudy;92;81;SSE;9;72%;32%;8

Harare, Zimbabwe;Increasing clouds;78;50;Sun, some clouds;77;51;ESE;6;33%;7%;6

Havana, Cuba;Thunderstorms;83;73;Rain and a t-storm;83;71;E;10;82%;85%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Showers;44;32;A shower or two;49;33;WSW;12;56%;74%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partial sunshine;99;81;Variable cloudiness;96;81;SE;6;56%;44%;6

Hong Kong, China;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;75;A shower or two;84;77;ESE;9;83%;83%;12

Honolulu, United States;Afternoon showers;83;69;A few showers;84;69;ENE;6;65%;74%;12

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sunshine;99;79;Hazy sun;102;79;SSE;6;37%;29%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Turning cloudy, warm;99;70;A t-storm or two;78;67;SW;9;77%;94%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Not as warm;71;57;Partly sunny, warmer;82;65;SSW;6;59%;0%;9

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;88;79;A shower in the p.m.;93;77;E;8;66%;62%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;103;84;Hazy sun and warm;98;83;SW;7;41%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunshine;70;43;Mostly sunny;69;44;NNW;6;50%;1%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;A p.m. t-storm;72;55;A t-storm in spots;68;51;ENE;5;66%;59%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, nice;91;82;Hazy and less humid;91;80;WSW;11;53%;3%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;Clouds and sunshine;82;61;A t-storm in spots;80;58;E;5;61%;66%;10

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and hot;111;86;Hot with hazy sun;112;85;NNW;10;8%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Cool with sunshine;59;47;Rain and drizzle;60;40;NNW;8;85%;74%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. t-storm;88;79;Couple of t-storms;88;79;E;14;69%;85%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A couple of t-storms;89;74;A t-storm around;91;73;NE;5;68%;55%;9

Kolkata, India;Hazy sun;100;82;Hazy sun;96;81;SSW;11;63%;8%;12

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Rain, a thunderstorm;92;77;A p.m. t-storm;93;78;SSE;4;76%;64%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Increasing clouds;56;28;Some sun;56;27;SE;7;29%;2%;5

Lagos, Nigeria;Decreasing clouds;91;78;Partly sunny;90;78;SW;6;72%;44%;11

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun, nice;71;63;Mostly sunny;70;63;SSE;9;78%;3%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Showers and t-storms;61;53;Cloudy with t-storms;67;55;NNW;9;72%;74%;3

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun;55;38;Partly sunny;56;39;ENE;11;47%;2%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;74;57;Mostly sunny;75;59;SSE;7;51%;0%;11

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny;88;77;Mostly sunny, humid;88;77;SSW;6;75%;15%;8

Madrid, Spain;A passing shower;68;51;Showers and t-storms;60;50;WSW;8;72%;85%;3

Male, Maldives;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;82;A t-storm or two;87;81;SW;11;82%;89%;3

Manaus, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;86;74;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;76;NNW;4;83%;73%;6

Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. t-storm;96;80;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;81;NNE;6;56%;67%;12

Melbourne, Australia;A shower in the a.m.;58;42;Sunny intervals;57;41;ENE;5;74%;18%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm around;81;53;Mostly sunny;82;54;ENE;5;29%;6%;14

Miami, United States;A p.m. t-storm;83;74;A shower or t-storm;82;74;ENE;16;64%;86%;3

Minsk, Belarus;More clouds than sun;50;35;Periods of sun, cool;55;33;NW;6;60%;14%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;97;82;Partly sunny, nice;89;82;SW;11;72%;35%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;64;48;Partly sunny;58;45;NNW;6;55%;1%;3

Montreal, Canada;Plenty of sunshine;56;38;Becoming cloudy;62;46;SSE;8;34%;62%;6

Moscow, Russia;Windy this morning;54;41;Becoming cloudy;55;42;SW;10;47%;76%;5

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;91;83;Hazy sun;92;83;NW;9;64%;4%;13

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;81;59;A t-storm in spots;79;59;NNE;6;64%;64%;10

New York, United States;Sunny, but cool;62;47;Inc. clouds;65;57;SSW;7;35%;77%;9

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and very warm;88;57;Sunny and hot;93;67;WNW;7;36%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Clouds and sun, warm;85;59;Sunny and very warm;74;50;E;8;50%;1%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;Lots of sun, nice;76;52;Partly sunny;80;53;WSW;6;34%;0%;8

Oslo, Norway;Afternoon showers;48;32;Mostly cloudy, cool;52;31;N;6;37%;7%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Plenty of sunshine;58;31;Cloudy;62;44;ESE;8;38%;68%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm around;89;81;A shower or two;88;81;E;7;74%;80%;7

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;88;76;Some sun, a t-storm;87;76;NNW;5;80%;81%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;Mostly cloudy;86;75;Showers around;89;74;ENE;8;70%;76%;11

Paris, France;Mostly cloudy;60;40;Partly sunny;61;42;NE;11;45%;0%;7

Perth, Australia;Turning sunny;81;53;Sunny and nice;77;48;SE;6;48%;0%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds and sun, warm;97;78;Turning cloudy;94;79;SW;4;55%;40%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;88;74;Mostly sunny, breezy;89;74;SE;14;69%;28%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;91;74;A p.m. t-storm;87;73;ESE;5;63%;66%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Showers around;57;44;A shower or two;60;38;NE;7;54%;64%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny and nice;79;52;Mostly cloudy;79;55;SE;9;36%;15%;6

Quito, Ecuador;Downpours;62;51;A little p.m. rain;67;50;NE;4;68%;82%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Downpours;68;52;A t-storm in spots;65;53;SSW;15;75%;74%;10

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;88;76;A shower in the a.m.;87;76;E;8;70%;82%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;A shower or two;47;43;Rain tapering off;47;42;WSW;13;90%;89%;1

Riga, Latvia;A shower or two;53;37;A shower or two;52;33;S;7;53%;74%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;85;70;A t-storm in spots;80;69;S;6;73%;83%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;97;71;Partly sunny;97;74;NNE;9;10%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Mostly cloudy;81;62;Partly sunny, warm;86;62;S;9;37%;14%;9

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Spotty p.m. showers;53;35;Clouds and sun, cool;51;35;W;10;60%;43%;5

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds breaking;64;56;Clouds and sun;65;54;W;9;73%;33%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;83;63;Showers and t-storms;80;63;E;6;75%;82%;13

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower;85;75;A passing shower;89;75;ESE;12;64%;73%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;76;67;A shower or t-storm;76;67;NW;4;94%;84%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Clouds and sun;86;54;More sun than clouds;83;55;SSE;7;27%;10%;14

Santiago, Chile;Sunny;73;47;Mostly sunny;73;49;SSW;4;29%;0%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Showers and t-storms;88;73;A passing shower;86;72;ESE;7;73%;80%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Showers and t-storms;60;50;Cloudy with t-storms;67;49;NNE;6;66%;73%;4

Seattle, United States;Spotty showers;64;52;Clouds and sun;61;49;E;6;71%;55%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny and nice;74;52;Cloudy;80;55;WSW;5;39%;56%;6

Shanghai, China;Sunny and warm;81;66;Rain and drizzle;75;68;S;14;69%;93%;4

Singapore, Singapore;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;80;Showers, mainly late;89;80;E;4;77%;81%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny;77;54;Mostly sunny;85;59;SSE;6;37%;1%;9

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny, nice;86;76;Partly sunny, nice;87;75;E;10;63%;40%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny, cold;46;32;A shower or two;50;37;WSW;7;48%;74%;3

Sydney, Australia;Clouds and sun;70;53;Cooler with showers;62;53;S;13;77%;92%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Increasingly windy;86;74;Clouds and sun;91;74;SE;7;59%;44%;10

Tallinn, Estonia;Brief showers;43;35;A shower or two;50;34;WSW;12;61%;74%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Windy this afternoon;74;60;A strong t-storm;65;56;ESE;7;80%;59%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Very windy;81;57;More sun than clouds;79;58;NE;11;43%;9%;9

Tehran, Iran;Plenty of sunshine;84;61;Mostly sunny;81;59;WSW;8;21%;27%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, warm;87;64;Some sun;84;65;N;8;52%;0%;11

Tirana, Albania;Plenty of sun;88;58;Partly sunny and hot;92;67;SE;4;31%;7%;9

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny, nice;79;59;Mostly sunny;78;61;SSW;13;38%;0%;11

Toronto, Canada;Sunny and chilly;49;38;Rain and drizzle;48;44;NE;9;70%;91%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Hazy sun, summerlike;102;83;Unseasonably hot;102;81;SSE;9;16%;1%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds breaking;84;68;Unseasonably hot;102;63;WNW;13;32%;0%;7

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny;71;39;Sunshine, pleasant;74;44;S;10;25%;4%;8

Vancouver, Canada;Periods of rain;61;49;A little rain;62;47;ESE;5;60%;68%;3

Vienna, Austria;Spotty showers;63;49;Mostly cloudy;64;46;NE;8;56%;73%;4

Vientiane, Laos;Some sunshine;96;77;Partly sunny and hot;96;78;W;5;42%;14%;13

Vilnius, Lithuania;Brief showers;50;30;Partly sunny, cool;53;33;NNW;7;56%;5%;6

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun;55;43;Mostly cloudy;57;36;SSW;5;59%;48%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Turning out cloudy;59;48;Clouds and sun;62;54;NNW;15;77%;10%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny;103;77;Hot with some sun;101;80;WSW;6;42%;19%;13

Yerevan, Armenia;A t-storm in spots;77;48;Sunshine, pleasant;75;51;NE;4;38%;4%;10

