Bologna's Federico Santander warms up during a training session in Bologna, Italy, Tuesday, May 5, 2020. No soccer balls. No contact with teammates. A... Bologna's Federico Santander warms up during a training session in Bologna, Italy, Tuesday, May 5, 2020. No soccer balls. No contact with teammates. And no entering the locker room. One by one, Serie A players are returning to the training field this week under a strict set of guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic (Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP)

Aaron Ramsey arrives at the Juventus sports center to resume training in Turin, Italy, Tuesday, May 5, 2020. No soccer balls. No contact with teammate... Aaron Ramsey arrives at the Juventus sports center to resume training in Turin, Italy, Tuesday, May 5, 2020. No soccer balls. No contact with teammates. And no entering the locker room. One by one, Serie A players are returning to the training field this week under a strict set of guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic. (Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP)

Leonardo Bonucci arrives at the Juventus sports center to resume training in Turin, Italy, Tuesday, May 5, 2020. No soccer balls. No contact with tea... Leonardo Bonucci arrives at the Juventus sports center to resume training in Turin, Italy, Tuesday, May 5, 2020. No soccer balls. No contact with teammates. And no entering the locker room. One by one, Serie A players are returning to the training field this week under a strict set of guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic. (Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP)

FILE - In this Sunday, March 8, 2020 filer, a view of the empty stadium during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Genoa at the San Siro sta... FILE - In this Sunday, March 8, 2020 filer, a view of the empty stadium during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Genoa at the San Siro stadium, in Milan, Italy. While soccer leagues around Europe are still debating whether and when to resume playing, the leader of the continent’s Federation of Sports Medicine Associations is calling for a detailed series of tests to clear athletes for a return to training. Maurizio Casasco, who is also president of the Italian Federation of Sports Medicine, said that guidelines recently published by his domestic federation should be extended for all of Europe -- especially if UEFA intends to resume the Champions League and Europa League anytime soon. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni, File)

ROME (AP) — The 20 teams in Serie A agreed Wednesday to resume competition on June 13 in empty stadiums.

The date is subject to approval by the Italian government, however.

“With regard to the restart of sporting activity, it has been indicated, with respect to the decisions of the government and in compliance with the medical protocols to protect the players and staff, the date of June 13 for the resumption of the league,” the league's governing body said in a statement.

Earlier, Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora said full team training will restart on May 18 after a revised medical protocol was approved amid the coronavirus pandemic. The clubs have already resumed training on an individual basis.

Players and backroom staff will be closely monitored and tested and if one person tests positive for COVID-19, the whole club will have to go into quarantine for two weeks.

Serie A has been suspended since March 9, when the government ordered a nationwide lockdown.

There are 12 rounds remaining in Serie A, plus four matches that were postponed from the 25th round. Also, the Italian Cup is in the semifinal stage.

