TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) is reportedly leading the Cabinet in tendering resignations on Thursday (May 14), even though President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has announced that Su will continue to be in charge of the Cabinet in her second term.

The Cabinet will resign en masse at its regular meeting on Thursday — a common practice before a president is sworn in, according to Liberty Times. Having been appointed by Tsai to remain as the head of the Cabinet, Su will then embark on the preparation of its reshuffle.

There will be few replacements for ministers, and the personnel decisions are expected to be finalized by the inauguration on May 20, reports said. In order to maintain consistency on the pandemic front, it is reported that ministers in charge of health, economic affairs, finance, and domestic affairs will remain in their positions.

Tsai appears content with the current Cabinet, which she claims has successfully tackled the threats of African swine fever (ASF) and the coronavirus (COVID-19) for over one year. “Premier Su’s high approval rating reflects the public’s high regard for him,” Tsai said at a press conference held last Friday (May 9). “He is daring and competent,” she continued, adding "I believe [Su] will be a good partner and the best executor” of the administration’s plans for the next four years.

However, Tsai is likely to replace senior officials responsible for foreign affairs, national security, and defense, even though the Presidential Office has declined to confirm the rumors. Earlier reports suggested that Secretary-General to the National Security Council David Lee (吳大維) would be assigned another post while former Legislator Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) would be named the new Taiwanese representative to the U.S.