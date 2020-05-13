TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Wednesday (May 13) announced zero new cases of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), marking the sixth-straight day without an imported case and 31 days without a new local infection.

During his daily press conference on Wednesday afternoon, Minister of Health and Welfare and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced that there were no new cases of coronavirus. Taiwan's total number of cases still stands at 440.

The CECC announced that they received 350 reports of people with suspected symptoms on Tuesday (May 12). Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 68,107 tests for COVID-19, with 66,948 coming back negative.

Taiwan has now extended its streak of no new local infections to 31 days. Out of 440 total confirmed cases, 349 were imported, 55 were local, and 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet."

Up until now, only seven patients have succumbed to the disease, while 375 have been released from hospital isolation.