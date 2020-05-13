TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The World Health Organization’s director general does not have the power to extend an invitation to Taiwan for an upcoming assembly meeting, the body’s lawyer said on Monday (5/11).



WHO Principal Legal Officer Steven Solomon said in an online briefing to the press that only member states could decide who attends the World Health Assembly (WHA), Reuters reported.

"To put it crisply, director-generals only extend invitations when it’s clear that member states support doing so, that director-generals have a mandate, a basis to do so,” Solomon said, according to The Hill.

“Today however, the situation is not the same. Instead of clear support there are divergent views among member states and no basis there for — no mandate for the DG to extend an invitation.”



China has objected to Taiwan’s participation as an observer state at the annual meeting of the WHA. The WHA is scheduled to hold a virtual meeting on May 18.

Last week, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called for Taiwan’s inclusion in the WHO and said the WHO director-general has the power to invite the Taiwanese.



“I call upon WHO Director-General Tedros to invite Taiwan to observe this month’s WHA, as he has the power to do, and as his predecessors have done on multiple occasions,” Pompeo said.



Taiwan has previously participated at the WHA as an observer from 2009 to 2016, but was refused invitation after President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) election in 2016. In 2017, China pressured member states to deny Taiwan's invitation to the WHA, and the island nation has since been barred from attending WHO and WHA events.