Taiwanese favor US over China: Pew

Results show widespread support for closer economic, political ties with Washington

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2020/05/13 12:09
CNA photo

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese people favor the U.S. over China by a nearly two-to-one margin, according to a new poll released on Tuesday (May 12).

The survey found that 68 percent of people in Taiwan had a favorable view of the U.S., while only 35 percent of those polled had a positive view of China. The Pew Research Center conducted the Mandarin-language telephone survey of 1,562 adults from 0ct. 16 to Nov. 30 last year.

Results show widespread support among Taiwanese for increased economic and political ties with Washington, with 85 percent supporting economic ties and 79 percent supporting stronger political ties. This is in contrast to 52 percent wanting a closer economic relationship with China, with 36 percent wanting closer political ties.

Opinions are affected in part by party affiliation and national identity. Those supporting the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) tend to hold more positive views of the U.S., while supporters of the Kuomintang (KMT) traditionally favor China. Adults identifying as solely Taiwanese have little enthusiasm for China, while those who consider themselves Taiwanese and Chinese have favorable views of both the U.S. and China.

Age was also found to affect results. Younger Taiwanese adults (ages 18 to 29) were found to favor economic relations with Washington over relations with Beijing more than older adults (50 and older). According to the poll, a similar pattern exists in terms of political relations with the U.S. and China.

The poll also found that most people in Taiwan consider themselves Taiwanese, with 66 percent identifying as just Taiwanese, compared to 28 percent who say they are both Taiwanese and Chinese. Younger adults were also more likely to view themselves as Taiwanese compared to older adults by more than 20 percentage points. Identity was also affected by partisanship, with DPP supporters and people with no party affiliation tending to see themselves as only Taiwanese, while KMT supporters were more likely consider themselves Taiwanese and Chinese.
