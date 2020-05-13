The Kuwait-Taiwan Friendship Group was founded in January. The Kuwait-Taiwan Friendship Group was founded in January. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Kuwait-Taiwan Friendship Group on Monday (May 11) wrote a letter to President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) applauding her reelection and expressing staunch support for Taiwan’s participation in the World Health Organization (WHO).

Chairman of the Kuwait-Taiwan Friendship Group Mustafa Behbehani and Honorary Chairman Saleh Ashour jointly signed a letter that was sent through the Taipei Commercial Representative Office in the State of Kuwait, congratulating President Tsai on her second term, according to CNA.

The letter also praised Taiwan’s wealth of experience and technological advancements in public health and commended the nation’s response to the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. It said the hi-tech epidemic prevention measures adopted by the island “admirable, which is sufficient proof that Taiwan can contribute greatly to the global healthcare system.”

The letter also emphasized that “The Kuwait-Taiwan Friendship Group is willing to firmly support Taiwan as a member of the WHO; only then can it make more contributions to the international community in epidemic prevention.”

The group published the letter in English and Arabic on Instagram to demonstrate the admiration Kuwaitis from all walks of life have for Taiwan and to garner support for Taiwan's accession to the WHO.

The group was founded by Behbehani, who is also the current chairman of the Kuwaiti Gulf Group for Administration and Economic Consulting, and the Taiwan Representative Office in Kuwait. It had been in the works for two years before finally being established in January of this year.

The purpose of the group is to promote bilateral economic trade, tourism, and cultural cooperation. Its members include Kuwaiti parliamentarians, members of the Kuwaiti royal family, and pro-Taiwan business executives.

Behbehani, who was invited to visit Taiwan last year, has also served successively as the chairman of Peru and Cuba friendly associations.