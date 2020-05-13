TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A tropical depression that developed into a tropical storm on Tuesday night (May 12) will come closest to southern and eastern Taiwan over the weekend, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

On Tuesday at 8 p.m., a tropical depression churning in the Philippine Sea official was upgraded to Tropical Storm Vongfong (黃蜂, wasp), the first tropical storm of the year. CNN meteorologist Tom Sater predicts that the storm could also develop into the year's first typhoon, while the CWB estimates that the storm will come closest to Taiwan on Saturday and Sunday (May 16 and 17), bringing rain and thunderstorms.

As of 2 a.m. this morning (May 13), Vongfong was located 1,470 kilometers southeast of Taiwan's southernmost tip of Eluanbi, and moving west-northwest at a speed of seven kilometers per hour (kph). The storm has a radius of 80 kilometers and is packing maximum sustained winds of 72 kph with gusts up to 100 kph.

According to the CWB, Vongfong will strike land in the Philippines over the coming days and may pass over the island of Luzon before entering the Bashi Channel on May 17. The CWB predicts that the storm could then head northeast and roll past the east coast of Taiwan.



JTWC map of Vongfong's predicted path.

The weather bureau believes the tropical storm's structure will be damaged when it crosses over the Philippines. Due to its weakened structure, the CWB believes the odds that the storm will make landfall in Taiwan are low.

The CWB predicts that Vongfong will come closest to Taiwan on Saturday and Sunday, when it will likely bring precipitation to eastern and southern Taiwan. During this period, the CWB predicts brief showers or thunderstorms in these regions of Taiwan.

The extent of the moisture and precipitation will depend on how badly the storm's structure has been damaged by crossing over the Philippines, according to the CWB.

CWB Deputy Director Cheng Ming-dean (鄭明典) posted a satellite image of the storm this morning and said that he is concerned with its possible interaction with a plum rain front. The CWB predicts a plum rain system will approach Taiwan on May 18 and 19, which, combined with southwesterly winds, will bring unstable weather to the country.

Cheng said that the Vongfong will move moisture northward towards Taiwan. At the same time, the tropical storm will also affect the structure of an approaching plum rain front.

Cheng suggested that the interaction of the two weather systems will need to be closely monitored over the coming days.



Tropical Storm Vongfong. (Facebook, Cheng Ming-dean photo)