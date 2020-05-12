DUBLIN (AP) — Tries can no longer be scored in rugby by grounding the ball against a post protector, the sport's governing body said Tuesday.

World Rugby said it was becoming “difficult for teams to legally defend this area” because of the increasing size and shape of post protectors for safety reasons.

In some cases, World Rugby said, defending teams were lifting or moving the protectors and leaving the posts exposed, increasing the risk of injury.

The law change was approved by the World Rugby Council at a meeting. The ball must be grounded in the in-goal area for a try to be awarded.

The amendment takes effect immediately.

