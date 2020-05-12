  1. Home
  2. World

American League Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/05/12 22:00

All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
Baltimore 0 0 .000 _
Boston 0 0 .000 _
New York 0 0 .000 _
Tampa Bay 0 0 .000 _
Toronto 0 0 .000 _
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 0 0 .000 _
Cleveland 0 0 .000 _
Detroit 0 0 .000 _
Kansas City 0 0 .000 _
Minnesota 0 0 .000 _
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 0 0 .000 _
Los Angeles 0 0 .000 _
Oakland 0 0 .000 _
Seattle 0 0 .000 _
Texas 0 0 .000 _

___

Monday's Games

Cleveland at Baltimore, ppd.

Minnesota at Detroit, ppd.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, ppd.

Toronto at Texas, ppd.

Kansas City at Houston, ppd.

Washington at L.A. Angels, ppd.

Chicago White Sox at San Diego, ppd.

Tuesday's Games

Cleveland at Baltimore, ppd.

Minnesota at Detroit, ppd.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, ppd.

Boston at Atlanta, ppd.

Toronto at Texas, ppd.

Kansas City at Houston, ppd.

Washington at L.A. Angels, ppd.

Chicago White Sox at San Diego, ppd.

Oakland at Seattle, ppd.

Wednesday's Games

Cleveland (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), ppd.

Chicago White Sox (TBD) at San Diego (TBD), ppd.

Minnesota (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), ppd.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Tampa Bay (TBD), ppd.

Boston (TBD) at Atlanta (TBD), ppd.

Toronto (TBD) at Texas (TBD), ppd.

Kansas City (TBD) at Houston (TBD), ppd.

Washington (TBD) at L.A. Angels (TBD), ppd.

Oakland (TBD) at Seattle (TBD), ppd.

Thursday's Games

Minnesota at Detroit, ppd.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, ppd.

Boston at Texas, ppd.

Toronto at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Oakland at Seattle, ppd.