TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The world is beginning to reexamine when COVID-19 first broke out, after a French athlete broke the news that she suspected she contracted the novel coronavirus while participating in an athletic event in Wuhan, China in Oct. 2019 — two months earlier than when China first acknowledged confirmed cases to the WHO, CNA reported on Monday (May 11).

According a report by Radio Free Asia (RFA), French pentathlon world champion Elodie Clouvel recently told local media that when she and her boyfriend Valentin Belaud participated in the 2019 Military World Games in Wuhan in last October, many French athletes, including herself, fell ill. At the time they all assumed it to be the flu, but some of them were quite sick, she added.

She went on to say that she recently visited a military doctor, who told her that she may have had coronavirus, as very many on the French team were ill at the same time, according to CNA.

The RFA report also pointed out that former Italian fencing Olympian Matteo Tagliariol also said that when he participated in last year’s Military World Games in Wuhan, he and five roommates all got sick with COVID-19 symptoms, experiencing long recovery times afterwards. He said his fever and difficulty breathing continued even a week after returning home.

Antibiotics did not work, and it took three weeks for him to recover. His son and partner also fell ill; then, a couple of months later, COVID-19 broke out.

Several Swedish athletes reportedly also were unwell, including swimmer Raphael Stacchiotti. These suspected cases are encouraging Swedish epidemiologists in the view that the virus may have been spreading in Sweden as earlier as November last year.

The report also said that nearly 10,000 athletes from 100 countries participated in the Wuhan sporting event. The international medical journal “Infection, Genetics and Evolution” published a British study on its official website on May 5, indicating that COVID-19 began to spread rampantly between Oct. 6 and Dec. 11 last year, according to CNA.