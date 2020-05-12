Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, May 12, 2020

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Decreasing clouds;31;26;Clouds and sun, nice;31;25;SSW;12;77%;44%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Winds subsiding;34;27;Mostly sunny;33;26;WNW;20;33%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;33;16;Sunny and hot;34;18;NW;15;22%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny, warm;27;15;Not as warm;20;15;E;13;55%;15%;10

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower or two;12;4;Partly sunny;13;5;NNE;15;60%;28%;7

Anchorage, United States;Decreasing clouds;14;4;Mostly sunny;17;6;SW;8;50%;1%;5

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy, not as warm;20;13;Mostly cloudy;22;12;S;9;49%;28%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunshine and warm;30;16;Partly sunny, warm;31;15;ENE;11;30%;2%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Showers and t-storms;26;20;Spotty showers;23;13;S;18;78%;60%;1

Athens, Greece;Clouds and sun;28;17;Mostly sunny;29;16;WNW;8;35%;0%;10

Auckland, New Zealand;Turning cloudy;18;13;Variable cloudiness;18;13;E;16;70%;26%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very warm;37;19;Sunny and very warm;38;21;NNW;18;15%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Showers around;32;24;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;S;7;84%;77%;4

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;34;22;Partly sunny;35;22;ESE;9;43%;14%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;Warm with hazy sun;36;28;Partly sunny, warm;36;28;SSW;13;62%;29%;12

Barcelona, Spain;Sun and clouds;19;15;Showers and t-storms;21;14;WSW;19;75%;71%;9

Beijing, China;Sunny and pleasant;28;12;Partly sunny;30;18;SW;15;33%;3%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;Showers and t-storms;22;8;Warmer with sunshine;28;18;SE;13;41%;6%;8

Berlin, Germany;A shower or two;12;4;Clouds and sun, cool;14;4;NE;8;55%;27%;5

Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm in spots;20;10;A shower or t-storm;19;10;SE;7;73%;80%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny;26;15;Mostly cloudy;27;15;ENE;9;61%;10%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;14;2;A few showers;17;12;ENE;14;51%;79%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;12;2;Partly sunny;13;4;NNE;9;56%;8%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Showers and t-storms;28;9;Not as warm;23;13;SE;11;45%;11%;9

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds breaking;14;4;Cloudy with a shower;18;11;ENE;10;42%;74%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;18;9;Sunny;18;6;SSE;10;63%;3%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;28;20;A t-storm around;27;21;NE;9;55%;64%;4

Busan, South Korea;Sunny and pleasant;23;11;Sunny and pleasant;25;13;WNW;15;40%;0%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Winds subsiding;36;20;Hot with hazy sun;37;20;NNE;22;17%;0%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly cloudy;21;11;Partly sunny;19;11;SSE;8;65%;3%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or two;29;20;Spotty showers;28;20;SE;5;67%;73%;11

Chennai, India;A t-storm in spots;36;28;Hazy sun;36;29;SE;13;60%;31%;8

Chicago, United States;Sun, some clouds;11;7;Becoming cloudy;16;12;SSE;18;49%;74%;8

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;27;SSW;9;79%;79%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;A shower or two;11;3;Partly sunny;11;3;WNW;13;41%;26%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Turning cloudy;25;20;Hazy sun;25;21;N;23;78%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Thundershower;27;20;Partly sunny, humid;29;21;SSE;17;67%;70%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A downpour;30;24;Clearing, a t-storm;30;24;S;10;79%;74%;4

Delhi, India;A t-storm around;37;27;A stray thunderstorm;32;24;ENE;10;55%;43%;8

Denver, United States;Pleasant and warmer;25;9;Clouds and sun, nice;26;8;NE;11;24%;17%;11

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny;36;25;A t-storm around;38;26;ESE;17;55%;48%;12

Dili, East Timor;Showers around;31;23;Partly sunny;32;24;S;8;65%;42%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Increasing clouds;12;2;Partly sunny;9;0;NE;22;55%;2%;6

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sun and clouds;28;15;A little a.m. rain;22;14;WSW;12;51%;82%;7

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Showers and t-storms;17;13;Sunny intervals;19;13;SW;13;61%;71%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Rain and a t-storm;29;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;27;SSE;13;73%;57%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Clearing;25;10;Nice with sunshine;25;10;SW;7;37%;1%;6

Havana, Cuba;Showers and t-storms;29;23;Thunderstorms;29;23;ENE;18;80%;88%;9

Helsinki, Finland;A shower or two;9;-1;A p.m. shower or two;8;0;NNW;17;64%;75%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Mostly cloudy, warm;37;28;Partly sunny, warm;37;26;SE;12;53%;56%;12

Hong Kong, China;Clearing, a t-storm;29;24;A t-storm around;27;24;E;15;84%;65%;10

Honolulu, United States;A shower in the p.m.;29;21;Afternoon showers;28;20;NE;11;61%;87%;11

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;38;26;Hazy sunshine;39;26;SSE;9;35%;7%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Increasing clouds;39;22;Mostly cloudy;34;22;NNE;9;40%;30%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny, warm;27;17;Not as warm;21;14;ENE;18;67%;2%;9

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;34;25;Heavy p.m. showers;33;25;E;10;76%;78%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;37;28;High clouds and warm;36;28;N;17;43%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;22;9;Hazy sun;22;7;S;11;33%;2%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Turning out cloudy;26;13;A t-storm in spots;24;14;WSW;9;50%;77%;10

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and breezy;33;28;Partly sunny;34;27;W;16;54%;2%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;Clouds and sun;26;13;A t-storm in spots;27;15;E;7;54%;58%;12

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;41;30;Hazy sun and hot;44;30;NNW;13;9%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Becoming very windy;21;2;Partly sunny;16;9;SSW;14;39%;65%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower or t-storm;31;25;A shower or t-storm;31;26;ENE;17;61%;80%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;31;23;Cloudy;30;24;NW;8;73%;55%;4

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny, warm;37;26;Hazy sun and warm;37;27;SSW;18;60%;6%;12

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;26;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;25;E;6;80%;67%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;Plenty of sunshine;15;-3;Clouds and sun;13;-2;S;10;19%;0%;4

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;A t-storm around;32;26;SSW;10;71%;55%;8

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny, nice;21;17;Partly sunny;21;17;SSE;16;77%;8%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Showers and t-storms;18;13;Showers and t-storms;18;12;SSW;14;82%;90%;5

London, United Kingdom;More sun than clouds;14;5;Periods of sun;12;4;NNE;23;52%;26%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly cloudy;22;14;Low clouds breaking;23;14;SSE;11;52%;5%;10

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;31;24;Mostly sunny, nice;31;24;S;9;70%;16%;8

Madrid, Spain;Showers and t-storms;17;10;A shower;19;11;SW;15;60%;82%;7

Male, Maldives;Overcast;31;28;A p.m. t-storm;32;27;W;11;72%;81%;7

Manaus, Brazil;Showers around;30;24;A morning t-storm;30;24;N;7;81%;84%;5

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;35;26;A stray thunderstorm;35;26;E;9;61%;52%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Winds subsiding;14;11;A shower;14;5;SSE;14;67%;67%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm around;27;11;A t-storm around;28;11;SSE;8;27%;41%;14

Miami, United States;Breezy with some sun;28;24;A shower or t-storm;28;24;ENE;25;60%;66%;5

Minsk, Belarus;A little a.m. rain;8;-1;A stray shower;11;0;W;22;47%;55%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clearing;31;27;Partly sunny, nice;31;27;SSW;20;73%;55%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Plenty of sun;17;8;Mostly sunny;15;9;S;14;58%;57%;3

Montreal, Canada;Turning cloudy, cold;10;0;Partly sunny;14;3;W;18;28%;4%;8

Moscow, Russia;A little p.m. rain;25;2;Cloudy and cooler;13;5;SW;25;44%;41%;2

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;34;28;Hazy sun;33;28;NW;14;64%;3%;13

Nairobi, Kenya;A shower or t-storm;25;15;A stray t-shower;25;16;NNE;10;66%;73%;11

New York, United States;Sun, some clouds;15;4;Cool with sunshine;17;8;NNW;12;29%;0%;9

Nicosia, Cyprus;Plenty of sun;29;14;Plenty of sun;30;13;WNW;16;31%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Turning out cloudy;29;13;Increasing clouds;29;15;W;9;42%;14%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouds and sun;25;16;Lots of sun, nice;24;11;NW;19;38%;0%;11

Oslo, Norway;Winds subsiding;8;-1;Mostly cloudy;10;-1;ENE;9;31%;14%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Clouds and sun, cold;9;-3;Plenty of sun;14;-1;SW;20;32%;2%;8

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm around;32;28;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;27;E;14;76%;78%;5

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;32;25;Showers and t-storms;30;24;N;6;79%;82%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;Heavy showers;30;24;A p.m. t-storm;29;24;ENE;11;87%;74%;4

Paris, France;Sun and clouds;15;5;Partly sunny;17;6;NNE;17;48%;6%;7

Perth, Australia;Windy this morning;22;14;Inc. clouds;26;11;SSE;12;47%;1%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Rather cloudy, warm;37;26;Sunshine and warm;36;26;S;9;53%;57%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Windy;33;24;Increasingly windy;33;25;SE;25;69%;55%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower in the p.m.;33;23;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;E;8;62%;80%;13

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny, cool;12;2;Cloudy and cool;15;7;E;9;49%;68%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Nice with some sun;21;7;Mostly sunny;24;12;SSE;13;43%;2%;10

Quito, Ecuador;Showers, some heavy;18;10;Downpours;18;10;NNE;7;80%;91%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Clearing;21;13;Downpours;21;11;SW;21;75%;91%;9

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;30;24;A shower in the a.m.;31;24;SE;13;69%;78%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Inc. clouds;7;5;A morning shower;9;7;WSW;20;68%;88%;1

Riga, Latvia;A shower or two;10;2;Spotty showers;11;3;W;17;67%;84%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny and nice;28;19;Mostly sunny;29;22;NNW;8;59%;3%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny;34;24;Mostly sunny;36;22;NNE;16;10%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;A shower or t-storm;24;13;Partly sunny;28;16;S;16;42%;20%;9

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy and chilly;9;1;Increasing clouds;11;1;SE;11;51%;71%;5

San Francisco, United States;A passing shower;17;12;An afternoon shower;17;12;WSW;16;73%;57%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;27;17;Showers and t-storms;28;17;SSW;11;71%;76%;13

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Spotty showers;31;24;Partly sunny;31;24;ESE;18;64%;44%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;26;19;A shower or t-storm;24;19;SW;7;91%;84%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;30;12;Periods of sun;29;13;ENE;13;25%;4%;14

Santiago, Chile;Low clouds breaking;19;7;Partly sunny;23;8;SSW;6;34%;0%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A brief shower;31;23;Showers and t-storms;30;23;E;10;76%;85%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Showers and t-storms;20;10;Showers and t-storms;15;10;SE;12;84%;86%;3

Seattle, United States;Occasional rain;17;11;Spotty showers;17;10;SSW;13;67%;84%;4

Seoul, South Korea;More clouds than sun;21;8;Sunny and nice;22;9;S;14;44%;0%;10

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, warm;29;19;Partly sunny, warm;27;20;SE;15;39%;25%;11

Singapore, Singapore;A morning t-storm;32;27;Brief p.m. showers;30;26;W;7;81%;85%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;26;10;Mostly sunny;26;12;SSE;10;52%;3%;9

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Sunshine and nice;31;25;Partly sunny;31;24;E;17;64%;26%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;A shower or two;10;2;Rain tapering off;9;0;N;17;70%;77%;2

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;20;10;Mainly cloudy;20;11;SSW;13;53%;59%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Downpours;27;22;Turning sunny;29;23;E;22;58%;14%;12

Tallinn, Estonia;A shower or two;9;0;Brief showers;8;2;NNW;13;73%;83%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Increasing clouds;31;18;A t-storm in spots;26;16;NW;13;65%;86%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and warm;24;12;Very windy;26;14;NW;19;41%;42%;9

Tehran, Iran;Becoming very windy;26;13;Plenty of sunshine;27;17;SE;14;13%;0%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Plenty of sun;30;17;Mostly sunny;30;18;N;12;47%;0%;11

Tirana, Albania;Showers and t-storms;27;13;Sunshine and warm;31;17;SSE;6;41%;12%;9

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;25;18;Plenty of sunshine;27;15;ENE;14;49%;25%;11

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny, chilly;9;-1;Sunny and cool;10;3;SW;14;47%;1%;9

Tripoli, Libya;Inc. clouds;26;21;Hazy sun;34;28;ESE;9;34%;0%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunshine;30;20;Cloudy;27;20;SE;12;57%;1%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clouds and sun;20;5;Hazy sun;22;3;NNE;17;26%;4%;8

Vancouver, Canada;A little rain;17;10;A little rain;16;9;E;8;69%;84%;2

Vienna, Austria;Decreasing clouds;14;5;Spotty showers;19;10;E;13;50%;78%;4

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny intervals;36;26;Unseasonably hot;36;25;NW;9;43%;17%;13

Vilnius, Lithuania;Snow and rain;9;0;Spotty showers;9;-1;WSW;20;68%;63%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny, cooler;10;3;Periods of sun;14;4;NE;18;45%;44%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Turning cloudy;18;11;High clouds;16;12;NNE;12;78%;2%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Warm with some sun;40;26;Clouds and sun, hot;37;26;WSW;10;47%;42%;13

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny, nice;24;10;A t-storm in spots;24;9;NE;5;43%;41%;10

