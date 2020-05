A woman, wearing a mouth mask to prevent against the spread of coronavirus, carries a bag on a main shopping street in Antwerp, Belgium, Monday, May 1... A woman, wearing a mouth mask to prevent against the spread of coronavirus, carries a bag on a main shopping street in Antwerp, Belgium, Monday, May 11, 2020. Belgium is taking a major step in the relaxation of its lockdown with the opening of many of its shops under strict conditions. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

FILE - In this Monday, May 4, 2020 file photo, an employee at Fisheye in Wetteren, Belgium, assembles a plexiglass protection shield. The company has ... FILE - In this Monday, May 4, 2020 file photo, an employee at Fisheye in Wetteren, Belgium, assembles a plexiglass protection shield. The company has been continuously busy fulfilling orders for the shields for pharmacies, small businesses and government officies. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, File)

People wear masks to protect against the coronavirus as they sit next to a protective plastic window in a restaurant in Bozen, Italy, Monday, May 11, ... People wear masks to protect against the coronavirus as they sit next to a protective plastic window in a restaurant in Bozen, Italy, Monday, May 11, 2020. The northern Italian province of South Tyrol is moving ahead of policies by the central government, reopening restaurants and shops closed during the coronavirus crisis earlier than planned by Rome. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Romanian care workers with face masks accompanied by police and security arrive at the train station of Vienna's Schwechat airport, Austria, Monday, M... Romanian care workers with face masks accompanied by police and security arrive at the train station of Vienna's Schwechat airport, Austria, Monday, May 11, 2020. This is the first train from Romania with care workers who had difficulty getting to Austria due to travel restrictions. The Austrian government has moved to restrict freedom of movement for people, in an effort to slow the onset of the COVID-19 coronavirus. (AP Photo/Ronald Zak)

FILE - In this Wednesday, April 22, 2020 file photo, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz wears a protective mask and sits behind a plexiglass sheild du... FILE - In this Wednesday, April 22, 2020 file photo, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz wears a protective mask and sits behind a plexiglass sheild during a parliament session in Vienna, Austria. Across Europe and beyond, parliaments and governments have had to adapt their operations to stop the virus spreading through the corridors of power. Social distancing, online debates, masks, plexiglass, hazard tape, each country's legislature has its own measures. (AP Photo/Ronald Zak, File)

Customers sit and drink on a terrace bar in Tarragona, Spain, Monday, May 11, 2020. Roughly half of 47 million Spaniards are stepping into a softer ve... Customers sit and drink on a terrace bar in Tarragona, Spain, Monday, May 11, 2020. Roughly half of 47 million Spaniards are stepping into a softer version of the country's coronavirus strict confinement and are beginning to socialize, shop in small establishments and enjoy a meal or a coffee in restaurants and bars with outdoor seating. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Restaurant owner Paolo Polli stages a protest in Milan, Italy, Saturday May, 9, 2020. Hundreds of Milan bar and restaurant owners each placed an empty... Restaurant owner Paolo Polli stages a protest in Milan, Italy, Saturday May, 9, 2020. Hundreds of Milan bar and restaurant owners each placed an empty chair from their working places in front of the Arch of Peace in a protest demanding fiscal and other measures to help them survive the lockdown. Restaurants and bars can only open for sit-down clients from June 1. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

BRUSSELS (AP) — The future of ID-check free travel across 26 European countries is at risk if governments do not ease soon the emergency border restrictions they introduced to halt the spread of the coronavirus, European Union lawmakers and officials warned Tuesday.

As the virus outbreaks expanded in Italy in February, the country’s neighbors imposed border measures to keep the disease out, without any consultation. Others then followed suit until almost half the members of the zone known as the Schengen area had reintroduced controls of some kind.

Free movement is a jewel in Europe’s crown which helps business flourish by allowing goods and people to seamlessly cross borders. Schengen came under pressure as countries introduced measures after the arrival of more than 1 million migrants in 2015, and in response to a series of extremist attacks. Some countries have kept those controls in place.

European officials fear that the coronavirus could be a nail its coffin.

“The risk we are facing seriously today is the death of Schengen,” Tanja Fajon, a leading EU lawmaker on the border measures, said Tuesday. “It is in a very poor and problematic state. It has been hit years ago by the refugee crisis and the virus delivered another blow.”

“We have to restore free travel as soon as possible once the pandemic is over,” the lawmaker from Slovenia said, adding that countries need to quickly draw lessons about whether the “very chaotic, selfish and egotistical approach at the borders” early in Europe’s outbreak were worth it.

The EU’s executive arm, the European Commission, is unveiling on Wednesday its guidelines for the 26 countries to lift any border restrictions they have in place. It’s likely to recommend that they open in areas of similar low infection rates and based on the resilience of health care systems.

“The challenge which lies ahead of us is restore the integrity of the Schengen area,” said Monique Pariat, the commission’s Director General of Migration and Home Affairs. “The process will be complicated. Member states have introduced different measures in a very uncoordinated manner and unwinding these different national decisions will take some time.”

A serious challenge is that some Schengen members appear to be willing to lift controls only to people from countries that they consider to be safe from the virus or which might make up an important part of their tourism market.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, for example, said last week that he intends to reopen borders to “safe countries” like Germany and the Czech Republic, as he seeks to encourage tourists to spend the summer in his Alpine country.

Thousands of German tourists visit Austria each summer, and tourism accounted for 15.3 % of Austria’s GDP in 2018.

But EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson warned that there can be no discrimination.

"Member states cannot open borders for citizens of one EU country but not for others. This is essential,” she told EU lawmakers last Thursday.

___

Geir Moulson in Berlin contributed to this report.