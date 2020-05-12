New Zealand might consider including Taiwan in a safe travel area after the coronavirus pandemic New Zealand might consider including Taiwan in a safe travel area after the coronavirus pandemic (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan is closely monitoring the possibility of joining a “Trans-Tasman Bubble” safe travel zone if and when Australia and New Zealand decide to set it up, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said Tuesday (May 12).

No timetable for such a project had yet been announced, but the two countries were looking at forming a bloc of countries where it was safe to travel amid a weakening Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters recently mentioned that once the virus under control, countries in the region could join a “Trans-Tasman COVID-Safe Travel Zone,” with South Korea, Taiwan and Singapore as possible partners.

At present, New Zealand and Australia were still discussing the plan, and no timetable had been drawn up yet, while the other countries were probably only likely to be invited at a later phase, CNA reported.

MOFA said it had requested its representative offices in Wellington and Canberra to monitor developments closely and to keep in touch with national governments in order to understand the progress and the details of the plan.

