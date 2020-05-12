  1. Home
Taiwanese designer Aaron Nieh reimagines Carrie Lam's Mother's Day gift

Nieh designs bag for Hong Kong's chief executive, makes gesture of solidarity towards protesters

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/05/12 17:29
(Aaron Nieh, Facebook)

(Aaron Nieh, Facebook)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taiwanese graphic designer released a new design to support the Hong Kong protesters.

Taiwanese graphic designer Aaron Nieh (聶永真) on Tuesday (May 11) shared his latest work, which is a bag inspired by Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam’s gift for Mother’s Day.

Lam had received a bag from her family, which Nieh used as the jumping off point for his design. He maintains a similar color scheme to Lam’s solid red bag, but he adds a red line against a black background to half the bag in order to symbolize the rope Hong Kong police use to corral demonstrators.

Many Hong Kong netizens expressed their gratitude to Nieh: "Thank you for the support! Taiwan and Hong Kong stand together!"
