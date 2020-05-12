TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taiwanese graphic designer released a new design to support the Hong Kong protesters.

Taiwanese graphic designer Aaron Nieh (聶永真) on Tuesday (May 11) shared his latest work, which is a bag inspired by Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam’s gift for Mother’s Day.

Lam had received a bag from her family, which Nieh used as the jumping off point for his design. He maintains a similar color scheme to Lam’s solid red bag, but he adds a red line against a black background to half the bag in order to symbolize the rope Hong Kong police use to corral demonstrators.

Many Hong Kong netizens expressed their gratitude to Nieh: "Thank you for the support! Taiwan and Hong Kong stand together!"