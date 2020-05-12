  1. Home
Air Canada grounds Taipei flights until March 2021

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/05/12 16:32
(Air Canada photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Air Canada is planning on extending the suspension of its Taipei - Vancouver route until late March of next year due to the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Earlier during the outbreak, the Canadian air carrier had announced that flights between Taipei and Vancouver would be halted until June 2. As the outbreak continued to worsen, the suspension of flights was pushed to October 24.

As the disease continues to ravage Canada with nearly 70,000 cases, Taiwanese travel agencies on Monday (May 11) received notice from Air Canada that the route will remain shut down until March 27, 2021, reported UDN. In the meantime, the airline said that those wishing to travel to Canada will have to do so by transferring through a third country.

In response to fears of infection due to the ongoing pandemic, the airline has launched its CleanCare+ program. The program includes mandatory temperature checks, more personal space in economy class, personal care kits, electrostatic cabin spraying, revised food products, and mandatory masks for passengers and personal protective equipment for employees.
Air Canada
Vancouver
Canada Taiwan relations
airlines
air travel
Wuhan coronavirus
coronavirus
COVID-19

