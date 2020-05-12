TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Wuhan, the epicenter of China’s coronavirus outbreak, is reportedly embarking on a city-wide COVID-19 screening amid fears of a resurgence of the disease.

Reuters reported that the city plans to conduct massive nucleic acid testing over 10 days, citing two sources familiar with the matter and an internal document.

The city in China’s Hubei Province reported a new cluster of coronavirus infections this week, with six confirmed cases all from the same residential compound. The complex had recorded 20 cases, indicating the threat of community spread remains high, wrote TechNews.

At least 1 million citizens have received nucleic acid testing, but the new outbreak appears to warrant a broader screening to curb the novel virus, said the report, citing sources linked with Wuhan’s disease control task force.

A copy of the document posted by UDN, titled “Urgent notice regarding city-wide COVID-19 nucleic acid testing,” shows that each district in the city is required to submit a plan by Tuesday (May 12). Arrangements for the massive screening must be completed within ten days, according to the document.

This would appear to present a challenge for the city of 11 million, which had conducted an accumulated just over one million such tests as of April 29, reported TechNews.

The 76-day lockdown of Wuhan was lifted on April 8 and an exodus of departing residents sent jitters around other Chinese cities, with some implementing measures to check on the health of these visitors. The new outbreaks in Wuhan and the northern province of Jilin have triggered fears of a second wave of infections as China gradually opens up and business restarts.