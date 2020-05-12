TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A former firefighter who administered CPR to a boy thrown from a car during an accident on Saturday (May 9) later said that she was acting as if the boy were her own child and was oblivious to the danger of oncoming traffic at the time, CNA reported on Tuesday.

Chiayi County Fire Bureau staff member Huang Xun-yi (黃薰儀) was a firefighter before she applied for an office position in order to take better care of her young children. Even so, she still keeps her firefighter spirit alive; every time she encounters an accident, she attempts to assist, CNA reported.

Huang and her children were in a friend's car on a trip to northern Taiwan Saturday when they saw two cars roll in front of them and scatter items across the highway.

"It's hard to believe — it was like a scene from the movies playing out right before my eyes,”she said.

Then she saw: thrown from one of the cars, a boy, face covered in blood, motionless in the middle of the road.

Huang got out of her vehicle immediately and ran to check on him; the boy's mother and grandmother were also at the scene.

Huang did her best to calm the boy's mother down, informing her that she was a firefighter. She began to perform CPR.

After pressing several times on the boy's chest, his breathing and heartbeat came back, and he was able to roll himself over. He began to cry loudly, which actually put his mother and grandmother at ease.

However, when the boy lifted his head and tried to get up, Huang asked the mother to hold him while they waited for an ambulance.

Huang said she kept reminding herself to make the most of the "golden three minutes," minimizing the time the boy spent not breathing in order to help him avoid permanent damage.

She recalled that when she got out of the car to rescue the boy, she forgot to pay attention to the danger of getting hit by a car from behind.

Her only hope now is that he recovers soon, she said.



Huang Xun-yi (CNA photo)