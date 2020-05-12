TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Tuesday (May 12) announced zero new cases of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) and 30 days without a new local case.

During his daily press conference on Tuesday afternoon, Minister of Health and Welfare and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced that there were no new cases of coronavirus. Taiwan's total number of cases still stands at 440.

The CECC announced that they received 363 reports of people with suspected symptoms on Monday (May 11). Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 67,758 tests for COVID-19, with 66,605 coming back negative.

Taiwan has now extended its streak of no new local infections to 30 days. Out of 440 total confirmed cases, 349 were imported, 55 were local, and 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet."

Up until now, only seven patients have succumbed to the disease, while 372 have been released from hospital isolation.