TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China on Monday (May 11) urged New Zealand to stop its "wrong commentary" and discard its "illusions" after it voiced support for Taiwan's participation in the World Health Organization (WHO) last week.

On May 5, New Zealand's Foreign Minister Winston Peters expressed his support for Taiwan's attendance of the WHO. After China's ambassador to New Zealand Wu Xi complained about the move, Peters on May 7 confirmed that New Zealand is backing Taiwan's participation and replied to Wu by simply saying: "listen to your master."

During a press conference in Beijing on Monday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian described Peters' statements as "wrongful commentary" which had "severely violated the 'one-China principle.'" He added that in response, China has "expressed strong opposition and lodged solemn representations to New Zealand."

Zhao asserted that all WHO activities must follow the "one-China principle" and then claimed that China's government has made arrangments to enable the "region's participation in global health affairs, to ensure that Taiwan is able to respond to a public health event."

He then blamed "Taiwan authorities" for using the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic to "seek separatism." Zhao described Taiwan's campaign to participate in the WHO and rejoin the World Health Assembly (WHA) as "hype" and purely a "political maneuver."

Beijing's spokesman said that Peters had claimed to have received "promises" from high-level Chinese officials in New Zealand "would not be met with obstacles." Zhao then brushed off Peters' claims as "an illusion."

From 2009 to 2016, Taiwan participated in the WHA as an observer. However, when President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) first took office in 2016, she refused to recognize the "1992 Consensus" and only acknowledged that the 1992 Taiwan-China talks were a "historical fact."

In response, China has been seeking to punish Taiwan by excluding it from international organizations, intimidating government bodies and corporations to de-list Taiwan as a country, and stealing diplomatic allies. In 2017, China pressured member countries to exclude Taiwan from the WHA summit and the country has been blocked from attending both WHO and WHA events since.