New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|May
|108.20
|108.95
|108.20
|108.95
|Down 1.15
|Jul
|111.85
|Down
|.85
|Jul
|111.25
|112.90
|109.65
|110.75
|Down
|.90
|Sep
|112.05
|113.90
|110.75
|111.85
|Down
|.85
|Dec
|113.95
|115.35
|112.40
|113.45
|Down
|.90
|Mar
|115.10
|116.95
|114.20
|115.15
|Down 1.00
|May
|116.00
|117.55
|115.10
|116.05
|Down
|.95
|Jul
|117.45
|118.10
|116.05
|117.00
|Down
|.85
|Sep
|118.25
|118.90
|116.90
|117.90
|Down
|.80
|Dec
|119.40
|120.45
|118.10
|119.15
|Down
|.70
|Mar
|120.95
|121.70
|119.40
|120.40
|Down
|.70
|May
|121.95
|121.95
|120.15
|121.15
|Down
|.75
|Jul
|122.70
|122.70
|120.90
|121.90
|Down
|.80
|Sep
|123.60
|123.60
|121.65
|122.65
|Down
|.95
|Dec
|124.40
|124.70
|122.35
|123.45
|Down
|.90
|Mar
|124.15
|Down
|.95