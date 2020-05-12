  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2020/05/12 03:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
May 108.20 108.95 108.20 108.95 Down 1.15
Jul 111.85 Down .85
Jul 111.25 112.90 109.65 110.75 Down .90
Sep 112.05 113.90 110.75 111.85 Down .85
Dec 113.95 115.35 112.40 113.45 Down .90
Mar 115.10 116.95 114.20 115.15 Down 1.00
May 116.00 117.55 115.10 116.05 Down .95
Jul 117.45 118.10 116.05 117.00 Down .85
Sep 118.25 118.90 116.90 117.90 Down .80
Dec 119.40 120.45 118.10 119.15 Down .70
Mar 120.95 121.70 119.40 120.40 Down .70
May 121.95 121.95 120.15 121.15 Down .75
Jul 122.70 122.70 120.90 121.90 Down .80
Sep 123.60 123.60 121.65 122.65 Down .95
Dec 124.40 124.70 122.35 123.45 Down .90
Mar 124.15 Down .95