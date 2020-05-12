  1. Home
BC-US--Copper, US

By Associated Press
2020/05/12

New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Mon:

(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
May 240.90 242.75 237.30 238.20 Down 2.65
Jun 240.50 242.55 237.05 237.95 Down 2.55
Jul 240.95 243.00 236.70 238.00 Down 2.60
Aug 238.60 238.60 238.60 238.60 Down 2.65
Sep 241.55 243.80 237.60 238.90 Down 2.65
Oct 239.55 Down 2.65
Nov 240.00 240.05 240.00 240.05 Down 2.65
Dec 242.90 244.95 239.25 240.35 Down 2.75
Jan 243.00 243.00 240.95 240.95 Down 2.75
Feb 241.40 Down 2.80
Mar 243.75 243.75 240.80 241.75 Down 2.80
Apr 242.15 Down 2.85
May 242.55 Down 2.80
Jun 242.85 Down 2.85
Jul 243.15 Down 2.85
Aug 243.55 Down 2.85
Sep 243.85 Down 2.80
Oct 244.35 Down 2.80
Nov 244.60 Down 2.80
Dec 244.70 Down 2.80
Jan 245.10 Down 2.80
Feb 245.45 Down 2.85
Mar 245.50 Down 2.80
Apr 245.95 Down 2.80
May 246.30 Down 2.80
Jul 247.10 Down 2.80
Sep 247.70 Down 2.80
Dec 247.95 Down 2.80
Mar 248.35 Down 2.80
May 248.60 Down 2.80
Jul 248.90 Down 2.80
Sep 249.15 Down 2.80
Dec 252.05 Down 2.80
Mar 252.10 Down 2.80
May 252.15 Down 2.80
Jul 252.20 Down 2.80
Sep 252.25 Down 2.80
Dec 252.30 Down 2.80
Mar 252.35 Down 2.80