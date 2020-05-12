New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Mon:
(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|May
|240.90
|242.75
|237.30
|238.20 Down 2.65
|Jun
|240.50
|242.55
|237.05
|237.95 Down 2.55
|Jul
|240.95
|243.00
|236.70
|238.00 Down 2.60
|Aug
|238.60
|238.60
|238.60
|238.60 Down 2.65
|Sep
|241.55
|243.80
|237.60
|238.90 Down 2.65
|Oct
|239.55 Down 2.65
|Nov
|240.00
|240.05
|240.00
|240.05 Down 2.65
|Dec
|242.90
|244.95
|239.25
|240.35 Down 2.75
|Jan
|243.00
|243.00
|240.95
|240.95 Down 2.75
|Feb
|241.40 Down 2.80
|Mar
|243.75
|243.75
|240.80
|241.75 Down 2.80
|Apr
|242.15 Down 2.85
|May
|242.55 Down 2.80
|Jun
|242.85 Down 2.85
|Jul
|243.15 Down 2.85
|Aug
|243.55 Down 2.85
|Sep
|243.85 Down 2.80
|Oct
|244.35 Down 2.80
|Nov
|244.60 Down 2.80
|Dec
|244.70 Down 2.80
|Jan
|245.10 Down 2.80
|Feb
|245.45 Down 2.85
|Mar
|245.50 Down 2.80
|Apr
|245.95 Down 2.80
|May
|246.30 Down 2.80
|Jul
|247.10 Down 2.80
|Sep
|247.70 Down 2.80
|Dec
|247.95 Down 2.80
|Mar
|248.35 Down 2.80
|May
|248.60 Down 2.80
|Jul
|248.90 Down 2.80
|Sep
|249.15 Down 2.80
|Dec
|252.05 Down 2.80
|Mar
|252.10 Down 2.80
|May
|252.15 Down 2.80
|Jul
|252.20 Down 2.80
|Sep
|252.25 Down 2.80
|Dec
|252.30 Down 2.80
|Mar
|252.35 Down 2.80