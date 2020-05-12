INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NCAA is streamlining its evaluation tool for selecting NCAA Tournament teams.

The five components of the NCAA Evaluation Tool will be trimmed to two for the 2020-21 season, according to a news release Monday.

The remaining factors include the Team Value Index, a result-based feature that rewards teams for beating quality opponents, and an adjusted net efficiency rating.

The adjusted efficiency rating is a team's net efficiency based upon strength of opponent and location for all games played. Strength of schedule also has been modernized to reflect a truer measure of how difficult it is to defeat opponents based upon a difficulty score for each game.

The NET will no longer include winning percentage, adjusted winning percentage or scoring margin,

The NCAA adopted the NET rankings in 2018 to replace the RPI for evaluating teams for the tournament.

