  1. Home
  2. World

New ambassador to Paraguay assumes post amid questions

By  Central News Agency
2020/05/13 11:10
José Han (right) assumed post as Taiwan's new ambassador to Paraguay. (Taiwan's representative office in Colombia photo)

José Han (right) assumed post as Taiwan's new ambassador to Paraguay. (Taiwan's representative office in Colombia photo)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) has confirmed that José Han (韓志正) assumed his post as Taiwan's new ambassador to Paraguay on Monday (May 11), amid questions over the timing of his appointment.

Han is the former head of Taiwan's representative office in Colombia.

MOFA spokesperson Joanne Ou (歐江安) said late Monday night that Han has officially assumed his new post, and reiterated that his predecessor, Diego Chou (周麟), was transferred back to Taiwan as part of a regular personnel shuffle.

Paraguay is Taiwan's only diplomatic ally in South America, and despite rumblings about the relationship, bilateral ties between Taiwan and Paraguay remain stable and friendly, Ou said.

Chou recently concluded his tenure and returned to Taiwan after less than two years in Paraguay.

Taiwanese ambassadors usually serve at least three years in their posts, leading to people wondering about personnel change and if the decision hinted at a diplomatic rift between the two allies following a recent vote in the Paraguayan Senate.

The Senate took a vote on April 17 in a virtual session on whether to urge the president to change diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing, but it failed to pass by a 25-16 margin.

The vote came in response to calls by seven senators associated with the Frente Guasu, a left-wing electoral alliance.

At a legislative hearing earlier Monday, Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) said there was "no crisis" regarding Taiwan's diplomatic ties with Paraguay.

Paraguay
ambassador
envoy
MOFA
Joseph Wu
Joanne Ou
Taiwan-Paraguay

RELATED ARTICLES

Japanese airline to help Taiwanese leave Russia amid coronavirus pandemic
Japanese airline to help Taiwanese leave Russia amid coronavirus pandemic
2020/05/12 14:19
Secret memorandum of understanding between China, WHO keeps Taiwan out of WHA
Secret memorandum of understanding between China, WHO keeps Taiwan out of WHA
2020/05/11 18:02
Paraguay could loosen ties with Taiwan in favor of China: Americas Quarterly
Paraguay could loosen ties with Taiwan in favor of China: Americas Quarterly
2020/05/08 14:08
Taiwan protests WHO's reference to Taiwan as part of China
Taiwan protests WHO's reference to Taiwan as part of China
2020/05/07 17:06
Taiwan allies send letter to WHO head
Taiwan allies send letter to WHO head
2020/05/07 10:07