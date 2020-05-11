Police arrest anti-government protesters in Hong Kong, early Monday, May 11, 2020. A pro-democracy movement that paralyzed Hong Kong for months last y... Police arrest anti-government protesters in Hong Kong, early Monday, May 11, 2020. A pro-democracy movement that paralyzed Hong Kong for months last year has shown signs of reviving in recent weeks as the coronavirus threat eases. The government recently decided to allow public gatherings of eight people, up from four previously. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

FILE - In this combination of file photos, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del., on March 12, 2020, left, and President Donald T... FILE - In this combination of file photos, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del., on March 12, 2020, left, and President Donald Trump speaks at the White House in Washington on April 5, 2020. (AP Photo, File)

In this photo provided Monday, May 11, 2020, by the Iranian Army, the Konarak support vessel which was struck during a training exercise in the Gulf o... In this photo provided Monday, May 11, 2020, by the Iranian Army, the Konarak support vessel which was struck during a training exercise in the Gulf of Oman, is docked in an unidentified naval base in Iran. An Iranian missile fired during a training exercise in the Gulf of Oman struck a support vessel near its target, killing 19 sailors and wounding 15, Iran's state media reported on Monday, amid heightened tensions between Tehran and the U.S. (Iranian Army via AP)

FILE - In this Nov. 7, 2013, file photo, actor Jerry Stiller arrives at the special screening of HBO's Documentary "Whoopi Goldberg presents Moms Mabl... FILE - In this Nov. 7, 2013, file photo, actor Jerry Stiller arrives at the special screening of HBO's Documentary "Whoopi Goldberg presents Moms Mabley" at The Apollo Theater on in New York. Comedian veteran Stiller, who launched his career opposite wife Anne Meara in the 1950s and reemerged four decades later as the hysterically high-strung Frank Costanza on the smash television show “Seinfeld,” died at 92, his son Ben Stiller announced Monday. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP)

FILE- In this May 8, 2020 file photo, a woman wears a face covering with the likeness of shooting victim Ahmaud Arbery printed on it during a rally to... FILE- In this May 8, 2020 file photo, a woman wears a face covering with the likeness of shooting victim Ahmaud Arbery printed on it during a rally to protest Arbery's killing, in Brunswick Ga. T. Georgia’s attorney general has asked the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate the handling of the killing of Ahmaud Arbery. Authorities say Arbery, a black man, died at the hands of two white men in February near the coastal city of Brunswick as he ran through a neighborhood. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

Your daily look at nonvirus stories in the news:

1. OFFICIAL VOWS "ANSWERS" IN GEORGIA DEATH The U.S. Department of Justice has been asked by the state's attorney general to investigate the handling of the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, a black man said to have died at the hands of two white men as he ran through a neighborhood.

2. FRIENDLY FIRE KILLS 19 IRANIAN SAILORS An Iranian missile fired during a training exercise in the Gulf of Oman struck a support vessel near its target, also wounding 15 seamen.

3. COMEDY LEGEND JERRY STILLER DIES AT 92 His career stretched from dozens of appearances with his late wife Anne Meara on “The Ed Sullivan Show” to roles on “Seinfeld,” “King of Queens” and son Ben's “Zoolander.”

4. PRESIDENT RESTRAINED ON ACCUSATION AGAINST RIVAL Donald Trump is facing a complicated calculus as he tries to weaponize Joe Biden's potential vulnerability when he himself has been accused of assault and unwanted touching by a long list of women — allegations he, too, denies.

5. OVER 200 PROTESTERS ARRESTED IN HONG KONG The semi-autonomous Chinese territory's pro-democracy movement has shown signs of reviving in recent weeks as the coronavirus threat eases.