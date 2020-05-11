The existing Apple plant in Longtan Science Park (Google Maps) The existing Apple plant in Longtan Science Park (Google Maps)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Apple is increasing its investment in Taiwan by building a new plant in Longtan Science Park, Taoyuan, CNA reported on Monday (May 11).

According to the science park, Apple’s new plant was approved Feb. 18; the company already has an existing facility in the same hi-tech industrial development.

Apple’s Taiwan branch is dedicated to the research, design, development, production and sale of low-temperature polysilicon (LTPS) and oxide thin-film transistor (TFTs) displays, the report said.

With the acquisition of InVisage Technologies in 2017, Apple’s product portfolio in Taiwan now includes Quantum Film photosensitive components, according to the report.

So far, the company has not revealed the size of its investment nor any details of product development with regard to the new plant.