TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwanese military announced on Sunday (May 10) that the warranty for its Black Hawk helicopters expired in September last year and that it has signed a post-arms sales agreement with the U.S.

The Army spent about NT$84.67 billion (US$2.84 million) to purchase 60 UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters from the United States under the “Sky Kite Project” (天鳶專案) with the aim of replacing its old UH-1H helicopters, according to CNA.

Former President Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) decided to transfer 15 of them to the National Airborne Service Corps to be used for search and rescue purposes. After President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) took office, former Defense Minister Feng Shih-kuan (馮世寬) decided to hand over another 15 to the Air Force, leaving 30 Black Hawk helicopters for the Army.

As the Sky Kite project will end in December this year, the Army has signed a subsequent arms sales maintenance service deal with the U.S., which will last from 2021-2025, in order to ensure for the proper care of military equipment and preservation of combat effectiveness. The military pointed out that the maintenance service will be carried out on an annual basis and that the cost of the first phase of the deal will be about NT$226.69 million.

The UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter is a single-rotor helicopter produced by the Sikorsky Corporation. It is a general-purpose rotorcraft that can carry up to 15 personnel and can be used for various missions, including search and rescue, transportation, and reconnaissance.