TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan has sought to expand its fruit exports to more countries in a market diversification bid that aims to reduce its reliance on the Chinese market.

Amid the fallout of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Taiwan registered an 8.6 percent annual drop in fruit exports during the first quarter of 2020, with sales of US$1.2 billion, according to the Council of Agriculture.

While exports to China declined drastically by 29.8 percent, exports to the Netherlands, the U.S., and the Philippines all reported double-digit growth. Compared to the same period last year, Taiwan’s fruit shipments to the three countries rose by 17 percent, 16 percent, and 13.6 percent, respectively, wrote Liberty Times.

A breakdown of the export items indicates that Taiwan-cultivated bananas and jujubes have gained popularity in the international market, the exports of which logged 27 percent and 16 percent annual increases. Pineapples and sugar-apples have made inroads into markets in Canada and Singapore, with lichees and mangoes set to take center stage in marketing campaigns for the coming months.

In addition to fruits, Taiwan is also making efforts to bolster its floricultural industry. The first charter flight for the country’s agricultural products has been scheduled for Tuesday (May 12), when a total of 20 tons of orchids — Taiwan’s signature flower products — will be delivered to Japan.