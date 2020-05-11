TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Forestry Bureau announced in a press release on Friday (May 8) that admission to 13 national forest recreational areas will be free for frontline health workers from May 12 – 17 to thank them for their efforts in fighting the coronavirus and keeping the country safe.

The bureau said in the statement that visitors with ID showing their status as healthcare workers would be eligible for the offer during the six-day period. The 13 national forest recreation areas include Taipingshan, Neidong, Dongyanshan, Manyueyuan, Dasyueshan, Basianshan, Aowanda, Alishan, Kenting, Shuangliu, Jhihben, Fuyuan, and Chihnan, according to the release.

In addition, rides on the Bong Bong Train on Taipingshan and on the sightseeing mini trains in Wulai, New Taipei City, will be free for health workers as well.

The levels of negative ions and phytoncides, which may be beneficial to human health, in forests are several times higher than those in metropolitan areas, the bureau said, adding that health workers are welcome to take some time off during this period to enjoy the health benefits the forests have to offer.



For more information about national forest recreation areas and nature trails, please visit the Taiwan Forest Recreation website or the bureau’s website.



(Forestry Bureau photos)